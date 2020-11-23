 

Decisions on AB Klaipėdos nafta LNG regasification and reloading services prices for the year 2021

AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) hereby informs that the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – the Council) on 23 November 2020 adopted decisions on fixed and variable components of liquefied natural gas (hereinafter – LNG) regasification and reloading services prices. Council established the price of 151.38 EUR/MWh/day/year for fixed tariff component and 0.41 EUR/MWh for variable tariff component (0.35 EUR/MWh in 2020). Differentiated LNG reloading tariff was also set based on size of LNG cargos to be reloaded (general tariff 1,11 EUR/MWh in 2020):
Small scale cargos up to 15.000 m3 LNG – 0,53 EUR/MWh;
Medium scale cargos from 15.000 up to 50.000 m3 LNG – 0,41 EUR/MWh;
Large scale cargos from 50.000 m3 LNG – 0,30 EUR/MWh.
New tariffs will be applicable from 1 January 2021.

Moreover, on 12 October 2020 the Council (had) set the upper limits of revenue level allowed to earn by the Company from LNG regasification services amounting to 32.5 mEUR for 2021.

For more information about the resolution adopted by the Council, please visit the website www.vert.lt/en/.


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.



