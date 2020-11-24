 

FICO Partners with Linktera to Advance Use of AI-Powered Decisioning and Risk Management in Turkey & Middle East

The new strategic partnership spearheads the continued growth of FICO Turkey as it moves to larger offices to accommodate regional business expansion

ISTANBUL, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global analytics and decision management provider FICO has partnered with Linktera, a consultancy and digital solutions provider specializing in risk management, to advance the use of AI-powered credit risk technology in Turkey and Middle East. Linktera will sell and implement FICO's decision management solutions that help banks and other credit grantors manage risk and expand lending growth.

Headquartered in Istanbul, Linktera works with many of Turkey's top tier banks and companies to deliver business and digital transformation. FICO's market-leading fraud, compliance and credit risk products are used by most of the world's top banks and financial institutions. 

Linktera Partner Berkman Cavusoglu said: "Our mission is to empower financial institutions to leverage data-driven decisioning in all their customer interactions.  By joining forces with FICO, we will help organizations operationalize the best data with unparalleled predictive analytics and applied AI, and do so in a streamlined and cost-effective way.''

Linktera is at the forefront of business and digital transformation in this region," said Abdullah Kerem Gul, who oversees FICO's operations in Turkey, Russia, CIS and the Middle East. "Our partnership will meet the growing need for advanced analytics and decision management technology in this region. In the past year, we have doubled our workforce in Turkey and moved into larger offices, which serve as a centre of excellence to deliver decision management solutions across Turkey and the Middle East."

About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

About Linktera.
Linktera was established in 2011 to provide Business Process Consulting, Project Management, Enterprise Software Development and System Integration solutions especially for financial institutions, telco companies, e-commerce firms and for corporations needing digital transformation. 

Today, with a team of 200+ professionals, two innovation centers and 200,000+ man-days of tailor-made solutions from risk management, treasury applications to digital solutions in a range of area, Linktera delivers best in class solutions as well as focus on end-to-end projects; from project management, system analysis, design and integration to software development and testing. Linktera's core competencies are Treasury and Risk Management, Core Banking Applications, Analytics and Business Intelligence, RPA & Process Re-Engineering, Digital Transformation, with around 35% market share in Turkish Banking Sector. 

Learn more at www.linktera.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450763/FICO_Logo.jpg

