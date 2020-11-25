 

Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing

Agora exits Q3 with explosive customer growth and a continued dedication to being the go-to, developer-friendly RTE solution on the market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced impressive growth across its customer base in Q3 driven by increased demand for real-time engagement (RTE) technology. Agora, with dual headquarters in Santa Clara, California and Shanghai, China, saw a 95.4% increase in active customers year-over-year as of September 2020 and continues to power some of the most exciting digital transformations in the world.

Heading into the new year, Agora will continue to be the go-to developer-friendly platform that innovators can count on for quality of experience, scalability, reliability and customization. Why? In 2021, enterprises big and small will need a solution that allows them to build applications and platforms with no limits in mind. It's time to move beyond mere video conferencing and create branded, tailored virtual experiences. Agora is here to help.

"At Agora, we are firm believers in not settling for the status quo. Therefore, we pride ourselves in teaming up with each customer and developing the right solution for their specific needs," said Reggie Yativ, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Agora Lab, Inc. "We welcome our new customers warmly to our ecosystem of RTE enthusiasts and look forward to seeing how our on-demand customer service helps support their go-to-market and growth strategies."

In Q3, Agora inked new customers with innovative solutions in online learning, virtual events,  remote assistance, virtual tours and more. Customers turned to Agora to create unique use cases like:

  • Online Learning:
    • LearnCube helps education companies get to market fast by providing a superior live learning experience using their award-winning Whiteboard, Virtual Classroom (with Agora Video embedded), or Online School solution. They provide both an off-the-shelf, white-label version and a rich set of APIs for developers to seamlessly integrate their chosen solution.
  • High-End Virtual Events:
    • Welcome enables anyone to create jaw-dropping events. On the Welcome platform you can create virtual experiences that look and feel like an Apple product launch. On a mission to level the playing field by democratizing access to the opportunities events provide, Welcome is building experiences that bring people together like never before. As Welcome iterated on its platform, the team tried several different live streaming solutions, only to find Agora's quality and customization unparalleled in the market. 
  • Remote Assistance:
    • ARUtility is the leading augmented reality utility locating, asset management and building information modeling (BIM) visualization application that aims to reduce underground damages, make excavation more cost effective, aid engineers in identifying conflicts before they happen, and assist utilities with asset management. Agora's RTE technology powers ARUtility's unique remote assistance tool which allows field workers to connect with office staff and share exactly what they are seeing in the field, including those augmented reality visuals.
  • Remote Collaboration:
    • Loop Team provides a virtual office for distributed teams to help them communicate faster, capture and share discussions, and stay more connected. Loop Team uses Agora's technology to facilitate multi-party video communication & collaboration, but cites Agora's round-the-clock, responsive support team, scalability, and reliability as the pillars that won their business.
  • Travel & Virtual Tours:
    • 360 Stories is a platform for interactive tours led by real-time guides virtually on the web or from the convenience of your smartphone, on-the-go. Agora's live streaming technology is integrated into the platforms' Virtual Live Tours feature that reaches 34 cities worldwide. The virtual traveler can easily walk on the streets of Rio or Rome with a local person and soak in the sights with crisp video and audio quality.

Time and time again, customers choose Agora for delivering on its promise for quality of experience, scalability, reliability and customization. "Using off-the-shelf solutions doesn't give you a branded experience. We provide a completely customizable, fully branded solution for our users. Agora stood out for both its quality when scaled for large audiences and the level of technical customization we could use to brand the audio and video for our virtual events," said Jerry Shen, president and co-founder of Welcome.

