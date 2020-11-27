 

DGAP-DD Talanx Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.11.2020 / 12:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sebastian L.
Last name(s): Gascard

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299006ZIILJ6VJVSJ32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TLX1005

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 540.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.0000 EUR 540.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com

 
