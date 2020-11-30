Activity results of nine months of year 2020 of company AB “Linas” Group of companies. AB “Linas” not audited consolidated interim information of nine months of year 2020

On November 30, 2020 AB “Linas” Board confirmed AB “Linas” consolidated interim financial reports of nine months of year 2020 which are not checked by the auditors and prepared acc.to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU.



Linas AB group of companies sold linen textile goods and services for 9,599 thousand Eur during the 9 months of 2020 Comparing to the 9 months of 2019 the volume of sales decreased by 302 thousand Eur or 3 % . During three quarters of year 2020 the Group's sales and production volumes decreased compared to the same period last year due to local and foreign trade restrictions imposed during the global pandemic.