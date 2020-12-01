 

Absecon Bancorp Announces Special Cash Dividend of $3.00 Per Share along with an Annual Cash Dividend of $2.00 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 19:21  |  25   |   |   

ABSECON, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absecon Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC, trading as ASCN), the bank holding company of First National Bank of Absecon, an Atlantic County New Jersey based community bank, announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a special cash dividend in the amount of $3.00 per share, in addition to a regular annual cash dividend in the amount of $2.00 per share.

“Given our strong balance sheet and projected financial performance, we believe it is appropriate to return capital in the form of a special cash dividend to our stockholders in addition to our annual cash dividend,” said C. Eric Gaupp, President and CEO of Absecon Bancorp.  “These dividends are consistent with our long-term capital management policies and our commitment to our stockholders.  We will continue to prudently invest in our business, buyback our stock when it makes economic sense, and distribute the rewards of those investments to our stockholders over time.”

As part of the capital management plan, today’s announcement of a $3.00 per share special dividend plus the $2.00 per share annual cash dividend represents $562,780 based on 112,556 shares outstanding as of October 31, 2020.   In addition, the Company plans to make investments in people, and technology to enhance the performance of our core banking business.  Management will have flexibility to thoughtfully execute the plan and continue in the Company’s tradition of maximizing shareholder value.

The special cash dividend of $3.00 per share is payable on December 21, 2020 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on December 11, 2020.  The annual cash dividend of $2.00 per share is payable on January 22, 2021 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on December 31, 2020. 

The First National Bank of Absecon, a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Absecon, New Jersey, has a long history of serving the community since its establishment in 1916. We are a community bank focused on providing deposit and loan products to retail customers and to small and mid-sized businesses from our primary market area in Atlantic County, New Jersey, maintaining offices in Absecon, Galloway Township, and Northfield, with our secondary markets consisting of portions of Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Ocean Counties. Deposits at The First National Bank of Absecon are insured up to the legally maximum amount by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Contact:  Eric Gaupp, President and Chief Executive Officer
106 New Jersey Avenue
PO Box 324
Absecon, NJ 08201
Office: 609-641-6300
email: egaupp@FNBAbsecon.com

This release may contain forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements may be subject to a number of uncertainties and actual results could differ materially and, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Absecon Bancorp does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.


Absecon Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Absecon Bancorp Announces Special Cash Dividend of $3.00 Per Share along with an Annual Cash Dividend of $2.00 Per Share ABSECON, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Absecon Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC, trading as ASCN), the bank holding company of First National Bank of Absecon, an Atlantic County New Jersey based community bank, announced today that its Board …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Amarin Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hikma
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...