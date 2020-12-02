 

Winnebago Industries Refreshes Corporate Enterprise Brand

New corporate identity to unify growing portfolio of premium product brands focused on outdoor lifestyle

Survey: In 2020, participation in outdoor activities grew among U.S. consumers, including those new to outdoor activities

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, (NYSE: WGO), the company that has helped define the recreational vehicle industry for more than 60 years, is about to make its mark in a whole new way.

The company is introducing a refreshed corporate enterprise brand. The new brand identity will harness the company’s core strengths and common values across its product lines, while accommodating the strength and individuality of its growing portfolio of brands. Winnebago Industries’ products, used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities, include motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products and boats. Its expanding collection of premium outdoor lifestyle brands include Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar.

“As our business has evolved, we’ve become a company of many brands, but we’ve always stayed true to our roots – our core company values and foundational strengths,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries President and CEO. “Leading with a refreshed, focused corporate enterprise brand demonstrates that, collectively, Winnebago Industries is stronger than the sum of its parts or products and committed as an enterprise to enabling extraordinary outdoor experiences to a widening range of consumers. We believe every product and brand will benefit from that core strength.”

Winnebago Industries’ refreshed corporate enterprise brand identity, including a new visual identity system, wordmark and tagline – “Be Great, Outdoors”, will debut today on a new website.

Winnebago Industries’ rebranding comes at a time when Americans are falling in love with the outdoors again, in spite of – or perhaps because of – the pandemic. It’s a trend borne out by the record-breaking number of visits to state and national parks, and echoed by the recent passage of the Great American Outdoors Act. The legislation will enable national parks to fund improvements that will increase access for all while protecting natural resources.

Winnebago Industries commissioned a survey to gain insights into Americans’ renewed interest in outdoor experiences. A Padilla Spotlight Survey asked consumers across the U.S. about their outdoor activity level over the past year and their outdoor plans going into 2021. Findings included in 2020, 68% of consumers under the age of 55 participated in an outdoor activity such as camping, hiking at a location away from your home, boating or visiting a state or national park. Overall, 60% of the U.S. population pursued an outdoor activity in 2020; for 31% of those consumers, it was their first time participating in an outdoor activity*.

