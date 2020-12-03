 

DGAP-News gamigo AG has fulfilled the condition for the early redemption of its EUR 50 million bond maturing in 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.12.2020, 15:09  |  95   |   |   

DGAP-News: gamigo AG / Key word(s): Bond
gamigo AG has fulfilled the condition for the early redemption of its EUR 50 million bond maturing in 2022

03.12.2020 / 15:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.

gamigo AG has fulfilled the condition for the early redemption of its EUR 50 million bond maturing in 2022

Hamburg, 3 December 2020 - gamigo AG ("gamigo" or the "Company") announced on 13 November 2020 that the Company would exercise its right to make a voluntary early redemption in full of its EUR 50 million bond maturing in 2022 (ISIN: SE0011614445) (the "Bonds") by sending a notice of conditional early redemption to the holders of Bonds (the "Call Notice"). The voluntary early redemption in full was conditional upon Media and Games Invest Plc's ("MGI") (the parent company of gamigo AG) successful issue of the EUR 80,000,000 senior secured callable floating rate bonds with maturity date in December 2024 (the "Financing Condition"). This press release is issued by gamigo, in accordance with the terms of the Call Notice, to confirm the fulfillment of the Financing Condition. The Bonds will be redeemed in accordance with the terms and conditions for the Bonds originally dated 5 October 2018. The Bonds will be redeemed on 10 December 2020 at a price of 103.875 per cent of the nominal amount plus accrued but unpaid interest which will be paid to each person who is registered as owner of Bonds in the debt register maintained by Euroclear Sweden at the end of business day on 3 December 2020 (the record date).

Seite 1 von 5
Gamigo Unternehmensanleihe 7,75 % bis 10/22 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News gamigo AG has fulfilled the condition for the early redemption of its EUR 50 million bond maturing in 2022 DGAP-News: gamigo AG / Key word(s): Bond gamigo AG has fulfilled the condition for the early redemption of its EUR 50 million bond maturing in 2022 03.12.2020 / 15:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. THIS …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia kauft 1.000 Wohnungen in Kiel
EQS-News: Meyer Burger und SMA fordern Industriestrategie für die Zukunft der Solarproduktion in Deutschland
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx übergibt Projekt 'Siemensstraße' in Wien an Hamburg Trust
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL LAUNCHES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE TARGETING GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 40 MILLION
DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL PLATZIERT ERFOLGREICH 2,2 MILLIONEN NEUE AKTIEN DURCH BARKAPITALERHÖHUNG MIT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL STARTET BARKAPITALERHÖHUNG MIT DEM ZIEL EINES BRUTTOEMISSIONSERLÖSES VON RUND EUR 40 ...
DGAP-DD: NFON AG deutsch
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
DGAP-News: gamigo AG continues its growth path in Q3 2020 with 43% revenue and 52% adj. EBITDA growth
13.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: gamigo AG; kündigt bedingte vorzeitige Rückzahlung ihrer im Jahr 2022 fälligen 50 Millionen Euro-Anleihe an (deutsch)
13.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest; platziert erfolgreich vorrangig besicherte Anleihen im Wert von 80 Millionen Euro mit einem Zinskupon von 3 Monats Euribor plus 5.75 Prozent (deutsch)
13.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: gamigo AG; gives notice of conditional early redemption of its EUR 50 million bond maturing in 2022
13.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: gamigo AG; kündigt bedingte vorzeitige Rückzahlung ihrer im Jahr 2022 fälligen 50 Millionen Euro-Anleihe an
13.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest; platziert erfolgreich vorrangig besicherte Anleihen im Wert von 80 Millionen Euro mit einem Zinskupon von 3 Monats Euribor plus 5.75 Prozent
13.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest; successfully places EUR 80 million of senior secured bonds at a coupon of 3 months Euribor plus 5.75 per cent
05.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: gamigo AG: Die Muttergesellschaft der Gamigo AG, Media and Games Invest, evaluiert eine weitere Fremdfinanzierung mit der Absicht, einen Teil der Erlöse zur Refinanzierung der Anleihe der gamigo AG zu verwenden. (deutsch)
05.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: gamigo AG: Die Muttergesellschaft der Gamigo AG, Media and Games Invest, evaluiert eine weitere Fremdfinanzierung mit der Absicht, einen Teil der Erlöse zur Refinanzierung der Anleihe der gamigo AG zu verwenden.
05.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: gamigo AG: parent company, Media and Games Invest, is evaluating further debt based financing with intention to use part of the proceeds to refinance the gamigo AG bond

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:22 Uhr
14.165
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
30.11.20
324
Prokon-Anleihe A2AASM
26.11.20
694
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
23.11.20
4
Kein Geschäftsbericht angekündigt.
20.11.20
877
WGF-Anleihen