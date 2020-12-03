Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.24 per Share, a 4.3% Increase Over Prior Quarter

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2020. This equates to an annualized dividend of $0.96 per share of common stock and represents an increase of $0.04 per share over the previous annualized dividend. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.