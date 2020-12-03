Stantec signs Letter of Intent to acquire Wenck, a 300-person environmental engineering firm

This acquisition will immediately add depth and breadth to Stantec’s environmental services team, especially in the US Midwest. The environmental services industry is experiencing significant growth, with opportunities in the US energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, mining, and transportation sectors.

Global engineering and design firm Stantec has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Wenck, a US-based environmental engineering firm with core expertise in air, water, waste, food processing, natural resources, and infrastructure. Founded in 1985, Wenck operates both nationally and internationally, providing complete environmental, engineering, and response solutions with 300 multidisciplinary technical experts. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Wenck and Stantec share a client-focused, expert service, and entrepreneurial culture,” said Gord Johnston, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stantec. “We have worked with Wenck across multiple business lines over many years, and we’re actively collaborating on several projects currently. While Wenck complements our current suite of markets and sectors, they fill important gaps in expertise, services, geography, and clients.”

Wenck’s air quality and process engineering teams will provide platforms for Stantec growth in the US and Canada. Their solid waste and private development teams will add depth for Stantec in Minnesota, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, and Georgia. Additionally, Wenck’s market-leading water resources, mining and environmental remediation capabilities will help grow Stantec’s presence in the company’s US North Central, Mountain, and Southeast Regions, and their municipal infrastructure, geospatial resources, and construction services/administration groups will strengthen Stantec’s municipal practice.

“Alignment of culture and values is critical for us. We’re excited to see a strong alignment with Stantec’s purpose, values, and culture, which we believe is a strong foundation for success,” said Rod Ambrosie, Chief Executive Officer, Wenck. “By integrating into a global company network, this acquisition provides new opportunities for both our employees and clients.”

Wenck’s engineering and environmental services experience will strengthen Stantec’s ability to support industrial, infrastructure, energy, and real estate sectors. Wenck’s wide range of projects include: