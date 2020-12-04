 

Playa Hotels & Resorts Recognized with Multiple 2020 WAVE Awards From TravelAge West

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 21:54  |  46   |   |   

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean was honored with three 2020 WAVE Awards in the first-ever virtual TravelAge West WAVE (Western Agents’ Votes of Excellence) Awards held December 3, 2020.

Playa proudly received the following 2020 WAVE Awards:

Best New Resort or Major Renovation, Caribbean
Ziva/Zilara Cap Cana

Best All-Inclusive Hotel Group, Mexico
Playa Hotels & Resorts

All-Inclusive Hotel Group Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support
Playa Hotels & Resorts

In addition to adapting the awards to a virtual platform, the editors of TravelAge West changed the focus of this year’s awards — putting the perseverance of the travel advisor community front and center.

“WAVE Awards usually honor the great work of travel suppliers,” said Ken Shapiro, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of TravelAge West. “But this year — given how difficult a time it has been — we thought it was important to center the awards around travel advisors instead by highlighting their inspiring stories of resilience and dedication. And, to their credit, travel companies were in total agreement with that decision.”

“During a year where partnership meant everything, our sales and revenue teams gave 110% and were available 24/7,” explained Andrea Wright, Playa Hotels & Resorts Vice President of Travel Industry Sales. “It is nice to be acknowledged for doing something that comes so naturally to Playa. We truly offer service from the heart.” 

More than 2,500 travel professionals throughout 15 Western states and readers of TravelAge West voted on the best of the best from a list of Editor’s Pick award recipients that were chosen after careful review by the editorial team at TravelAge West. Review methods included product analysis, on-site visits, a survey of a select group of travel advisors and online research.

“We are incredibly honored and proud of all of our resorts and awards, but we are especially appreciative to be recognized for Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support,” said Kevin Froemming, Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Hard work does pay off and the entire Playa team — from the resort staff to our Sales Team led by Playa’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Howard Tanenbaum — is committed to the travel advisor community and it shows.”

Seite 1 von 2
Playa Hotels & Resorts Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Playa Hotels & Resorts Recognized with Multiple 2020 WAVE Awards From TravelAge West FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean was honored with three 2020 WAVE Awards …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data in Two Posters at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American ...
Novartis announces first data from REACH3 trial showing Jakavi (ruxolitinib) significantly improved ...
Bombardier Appoints Annie Torkia Lagacé Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate ...
AB Science announces that confirmatory Phase 3 study AB12005 with masitinib in first line ...
Relevium Issues Corporate Update on MCTO and Operations
Giyani Metals Corp.: Approval Received for Scoping and Terms of Reference for K.Hill Environmental Social Impact ...
Horizonte Minerals Plc: Araguaia Project Operational Update
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of 13,575,739 Ordinary Shares by Selling Shareholders
16.11.20
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Secondary Offering of 12,500,000 Ordinary Shares by Selling Shareholders
16.11.20
Hilton La Romana Reopens Following Temporary Closure
05.11.20
Playa Hotels & Resorts Honored as Gold Winner in 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers