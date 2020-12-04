Playa Hotels & Resorts Recognized with Multiple 2020 WAVE Awards From TravelAge West

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean was honored with three 2020 WAVE Awards in the first-ever virtual TravelAge West WAVE ( W estern A gents’ V otes of E xcellence) Awards held December 3, 2020.

Best New Resort or Major Renovation, Caribbean

Ziva/Zilara Cap Cana

Best All-Inclusive Hotel Group, Mexico

Playa Hotels & Resorts

All-Inclusive Hotel Group Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support

Playa Hotels & Resorts

In addition to adapting the awards to a virtual platform, the editors of TravelAge West changed the focus of this year’s awards — putting the perseverance of the travel advisor community front and center.

“WAVE Awards usually honor the great work of travel suppliers,” said Ken Shapiro, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of TravelAge West. “But this year — given how difficult a time it has been — we thought it was important to center the awards around travel advisors instead by highlighting their inspiring stories of resilience and dedication. And, to their credit, travel companies were in total agreement with that decision.”

“During a year where partnership meant everything, our sales and revenue teams gave 110% and were available 24/7,” explained Andrea Wright, Playa Hotels & Resorts Vice President of Travel Industry Sales. “It is nice to be acknowledged for doing something that comes so naturally to Playa. We truly offer service from the heart.”

More than 2,500 travel professionals throughout 15 Western states and readers of TravelAge West voted on the best of the best from a list of Editor’s Pick award recipients that were chosen after careful review by the editorial team at TravelAge West. Review methods included product analysis, on-site visits, a survey of a select group of travel advisors and online research.

“We are incredibly honored and proud of all of our resorts and awards, but we are especially appreciative to be recognized for Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support,” said Kevin Froemming, Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Hard work does pay off and the entire Playa team — from the resort staff to our Sales Team led by Playa’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Howard Tanenbaum — is committed to the travel advisor community and it shows.”