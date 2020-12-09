DGAP-News: HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance/Alliance HPS Home Power Solutions launches production of the picea hydrogen power storage system at Zollner Elektronik 09.12.2020 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HPS Home Power Solutions launches production of the picea hydrogen power storage system at Zollner Elektronik

- Bavaria's minister of economic affairs, Hubert Aiwanger, and Franz Löffler, president of the district council of Oberpfalz and district administrator of Cham, give the official go-ahead on site

- picea, the world's first solar-hydrogen power plant for private households delivers complete energy self-sufficiency and carbon-free electricity

- Zollner plans scalable production capacities

- One HPS storage system is in use at the Zollner plant in Altenmarkt

Berlin and Altenmarkt, 9 December 2020: Zero emissions thanks to hydrogen: Bavarian minister of economic affairs, Hubert Aiwanger, and Franz Löffler, president of the district council of Oberpfalz and district administrator of Cham, paid a visit to the Zollner Elektronik AG plant in Altenmarkt near Cham to inspect the picea hydrogen-based energy storage system developed by Berlin-based HPS Home Power Solutions. Zollner already started the production a couple of weeks ago and uses one of these systems to support the power supply of its plant with a constant, year-round supply of electricity from solar energy.

Economics minister Aiwanger said: "To drive the energy transition, we need storage systems for storing surplus renewable energy. By using this for hydrogen production by electrolysis, a flexible energy carrier can be obtained. Thus, as shown here, a fuel cell powered by hydrogen can generate electricity again. Now it is time to use the Bavarian technological advantage to help this innovation make a rapid breakthrough on the market."