 

DGAP-News HPS Home Power Solutions launches production of the picea hydrogen power storage system at Zollner Elektronik

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.12.2020, 09:00  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-News: HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance/Alliance
HPS Home Power Solutions launches production of the picea hydrogen power storage system at Zollner Elektronik

09.12.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

HPS Home Power Solutions launches production of the picea hydrogen power storage system at Zollner Elektronik

- Bavaria's minister of economic affairs, Hubert Aiwanger, and Franz Löffler, president of the district council of Oberpfalz and district administrator of Cham, give the official go-ahead on site

- picea, the world's first solar-hydrogen power plant for private households delivers complete energy self-sufficiency and carbon-free electricity

- Zollner plans scalable production capacities

- One HPS storage system is in use at the Zollner plant in Altenmarkt

 

Berlin and Altenmarkt, 9 December 2020: Zero emissions thanks to hydrogen: Bavarian minister of economic affairs, Hubert Aiwanger, and Franz Löffler, president of the district council of Oberpfalz and district administrator of Cham, paid a visit to the Zollner Elektronik AG plant in Altenmarkt near Cham to inspect the picea hydrogen-based energy storage system developed by Berlin-based HPS Home Power Solutions. Zollner already started the production a couple of weeks ago and uses one of these systems to support the power supply of its plant with a constant, year-round supply of electricity from solar energy.

Economics minister Aiwanger said: "To drive the energy transition, we need storage systems for storing surplus renewable energy. By using this for hydrogen production by electrolysis, a flexible energy carrier can be obtained. Thus, as shown here, a fuel cell powered by hydrogen can generate electricity again. Now it is time to use the Bavarian technological advantage to help this innovation make a rapid breakthrough on the market."

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News HPS Home Power Solutions launches production of the picea hydrogen power storage system at Zollner Elektronik DGAP-News: HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance/Alliance HPS Home Power Solutions launches production of the picea hydrogen power storage system at Zollner Elektronik 09.12.2020 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in BayWa r.e. renewable energy ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Trintech Named a ServiceNow Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program
DGAP-News: EVOTEC UND SARTORIUS GEHEN IPSC-BASIERTE EXOSOM-PARTNERSCHAFT MIT START-UP CUREXSYS EIN
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: EBITDA- und FOCF-Prognose erhöht für Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Kein Angebot für Klöckner & Co durch Apollo/Swoctem
DGAP-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG under obligation to pay back capital gains tax
DGAP-News: Juva Life stellt erstklassiges wissenschaftliches Führungsteam der Öffentlichkeit vor!
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 