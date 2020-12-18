 

Misonix Announces the Second Largest U.S. Commercial Payer Has Provided Coverage for TheraSkin to Treat All Lower Extremity Dermal Wounds Adding 32 Million New Covered Lives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 16:14  |  38   |   |   

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2020) – Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that the second largest U.S. Commercial payer will now cover TheraSkin for all lower extremity dermal wounds. TheraSkin is a proven cellular and tissue-based treatment for difficult to heal chronic wounds.

“This favorable decision by the second largest commercial payer in the U.S. to provide broad coverage of TheraSkin for the treatment of all lower extremity wounds, including venous leg ulcers (VLUs) and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), is a strong testament to the versatility, clinical effectiveness and safety of Theraskin, and the weight of the clinical evidence supporting TheraSkin’s results,” stated Stavros Vizirgianakis, Misonix Chief Executive Officer. “Since our acquisition of Solsys Medical in 2019, Misonix has made significant progress in positioning Theraskin as an accepted standard of care treatment for patients suffering from difficult to heal chronic wounds and has received overwhelming positive feedback from health practitioners across the country regarding their clinical experience and positive patient outcomes. With this new coverage, we now have an additional 32 million covered lives we can address with Theraskin, and we expect this number to grow as we continue to work with private payers to expand TheraSkin coverage.”

TheraSkin is an all human split thickness allograft with living cells, growth factors, and a native extracellular matrix. TheraSkin vascularizes to build granulation tissue and accelerates epithelialization to close wounds.1,2,3 Clinical studies demonstrate significant benefits from treatment of chronic lower extremity dermal wounds with TheraSkin, including improvements in healing time and healing rates.1,2,3 TheraSkin has been applied to over 100,000 wounds.

  1. Flood MS, et al. Treatment of Deep Full-Thickness Wounds Containing Exposed Muscle, Tendon, and/or Bone using a Bioactive HumanSkin Allogrfat: A large Cohort Case Series.
  2. Barbul A, et al. Matched-cohort study comparing bioactive human split-thickness skin allograft plus standard of care to standard of care alone in the treatment of diabetic ulcers: A retrospective analysis across 470 institutions. Wound Repair Regen. 2020 Jan; 28(1): 81-89
  3. Gurtner GC, et al. A retrospective matched-cohort study of 3994 lower extremity wounds of multiple etiologies across 644 institutions comparing a bioactive human skin allograft, TheraSkin, plus standard of care, to standard of care alone. Int Wound J. 2020 Feb; 17(1): 55-64
    Seite 1 von 3


    Misonix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Misonix Announces the Second Largest U.S. Commercial Payer Has Provided Coverage for TheraSkin to Treat All Lower Extremity Dermal Wounds Adding 32 Million New Covered Lives FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - 2020) – Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Euro Manganese gibt Abschluss der zweiten Tranche einer Privatplatzierung bekannt
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Misonix to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference