 

DGAP-DD FCR Immobilien AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.12.2020, 20:00  |  22   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.12.2020 / 20:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: RAT Asset & Trading AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Falk
Last name(s): Raudies
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FCR Immobilien AG

b) LEI
967600LT9MY90VC0Y128 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC913

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.20 EUR 17963682.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.2000 EUR 17963682.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FCR Immobilien AG
Paul-Heyse-Straße 28
80336 München
Germany
Internet: www.fcr-immobilien.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64133  28.12.2020 



FCR Immobilien Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: FCR Immobilien (Top oder Flop!?!?)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD FCR Immobilien AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 28.12.2020 / 20:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE wird von der koreanischen Kartellbehörde die bedingte Genehmigung für das Joint ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx schließt Verkaufstransaktion von Logistikimmobilie und ...
DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc.: EVANGroup veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse 2019
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero wird bedingte behördliche Genehmigung für das Joint Venture mit Woowa erhalten
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE to receive conditional regulatory approval from Korea Fair Trade Commission with ...
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG: Thomas Olek scheidet als CEO aus und übernimmt Beratertätigkeit für Konzern
DGAP-News: Commerzbank bucht weitere Restrukturierungsaufwendungen für Kostensenkungen
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
AIXTRON ermöglicht den nächsten Schritt im GIMMIK-Forschungsprojekt für mehr Energieeffizienz / ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
EQS-News: CAG International kündigt strategische Allianz mit Intrepid by VitalSource an
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Listing of Haier Smart Home's H-Shares to Establish 'A＋D＋H' Global ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung deutlich überzeichnet
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:01 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: FCR Immobilien AG (deutsch)
20:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
20:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG english
20:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
15.12.20
FCR Immobilien: Verlängerungen von Mietverträgen abgeschlossen
15.12.20
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG schließt langfristige Mietvertragsverlängerungen über Einnahmen von über 2,8 Mio. Euro ab (deutsch)
15.12.20
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG schließt langfristige Mietvertragsverlängerungen über Einnahmen von über 2,8 Mio. Euro ab
11.12.20
DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
08.12.20
FCR Immobilien: Nächster Verkauf
08.12.20
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG veräußert Fachmarktzentrum in Pößneck (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
361
FCR Immobilien (Top oder Flop!?!?)