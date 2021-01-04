 

‘Your Innovations Powered by ROHM’ CES Videos Demo Leadership in SiC, PMICs and Laser Diodes

Consumer Electronics Show 2021 – A Digital Experience: January 11-14, 2021

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor will participate in the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) which runs online from January 11 through 14, 2021. Recognizing the unique situation which has led to cancellation of the in-person event this year, ROHM has adapted the content it is making available, and will spotlight three video case studies which demonstrate its product portfolio.

Midnite Solar is a leading producer of a wide range of alternative energy products. The company is using ROHM’s silicon carbide MOSFETs to drive efficiency and reduce system cost. 

Based in Sweden, Embedded Artists produces SOM and COM solutions and development systems. An NXP Gold Partner, Embedded Artists uses ROHM’s PMIC alongside NXP’s i.MX MPU in a range of products targeting industrial applications where low power is a requirement. 

Zebra handheld computer and barcode scanner products are used to intelligently connect workers and data in the enterprise environment. Several of the company’s key products use ROHM’s high performance laser diodes to enable class-leading scanning capability.

Comments Jay Barrus, President ROHM USA: “The highly diverse world of electronics applications continues to push the envelope of what’s possible. At CES 2021, ROHM is demonstrating solutions across its entire product portfolio that address this challenge. This year, we are expanding our power product line, delivering smaller and more efficient power solutions branded ‘Powered by Rohm’.”

Join in at ROHM’s digital CES booth: www.rohm.com/ces. 

