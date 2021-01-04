Consumer Electronics Show 2021 – A Digital Experience: January 11-14, 2021

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor will participate in the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) which runs online from January 11 through 14, 2021. Recognizing the unique situation which has led to cancellation of the in-person event this year, ROHM has adapted the content it is making available, and will spotlight three video case studies which demonstrate its product portfolio.

Midnite Solar is a leading producer of a wide range of alternative energy products. The company is using ROHM’s silicon carbide MOSFETs to drive efficiency and reduce system cost.