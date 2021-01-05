PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, announced today that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect Conference on January 11, 2021.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on January 11, 2021 beginning at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time and can be accessed in the "News & Media/Events" section of PolarityTE's website at www.polarityte.com/news-media/events or via the following link: