PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, announced today that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect Conference on January 11, 2021.
A webcast of the presentation will be available on January 11, 2021 beginning at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time and can be accessed in the "News & Media/Events" section of PolarityTE's website at www.polarityte.com/news-media/events or via the following link:
About PolarityTE
PolarityTE is focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures products from the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic, and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative methods are intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing.
POLARITYTE, the POLARITYTE logo, SKINTE, WHERE SELF REGENERATES SELF and WELCOME TO THE SHIFT are trademarks or registered trademarks of PolarityTE, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005369/en/
