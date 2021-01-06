Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will release 2020 fourth-quarter financial results Wednesday, February 10, 2021 after market close.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss earnings at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 11. Interested parties are encouraged to listen to the webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com.

Those without internet access may dial into the conference at 1-(409) 207-6975. Please provide your name, company and access code 1074402 to the operator.