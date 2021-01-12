Information on share capital and voting rights

Statement made by:

Nexans S.A.

Registered office : 4 Allée de l’Arche - 92400 Courbevoie

RCS Nanterre 393 525 852

Regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A)

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights Theorical (1) Exercisable (2)



December 31st, 2020



43,755,627







43,755,627



43,648,472

Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

For information, excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

Provision of Nexans articles of association requiring shareholders to declare the crossing of threshold other than the legal thresholds: yes.

Extract of article 7 of Nexans articles of association: “Fully paid up shares may be registered or bearer at the option of the shareholder. In addition to the legal obligation to inform the company when certain fractions of the share capital are held, any natural or legal person and/or shareholder owning a number of shares in the company equal to or greater than 2 % of the share capital or voting rights must notify the company of the total number of shares held, within a period of fifteen days from the time the threshold is crossed, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt. A further notification must be sent, in accordance with the conditions hereof, each time that a multiple of 2 % is reached.”

