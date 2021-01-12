 

Kairos Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Units in Connection with its Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 18:50  |  45   |   |   

New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kairos Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced that it closed the issuance of an additional 3,600,000 units pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ option in full to purchase additional units in connection with its initial public offering at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $36,000,000 and bringing the total gross proceeds of the initial public offering to $276,000,000.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus on regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business or that target product or customer niches. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer, Peter Bang and Chief Financial Officer, Jerry de St. Paer.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as the sole-book running manager of the offering. I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as the co-manager of the offering.

The Company’s units are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and commenced trading under the ticker symbol “KAIRU” on January 6, 2021. Each unit consists of one of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will trade and are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “KAIR” and “KAIRW,” respectively.

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering (as well as the exercise of the option to purchase additional units) and related private placements of warrants, $276,000,000 (or $10.00 per unit sold in the public offering) was placed in trust. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of January 8, 2021 reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the initial public offering and the concurrent private placement (but not including the closing of the additional units described herein or the private placement on such date) will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on January 5, 2021 in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, tel: 800-831-9146; or I-Bankers Securities, Inc. at 535 5th Ave., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10017.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact
Peter Bang
917-783-4057
Pbang@ergcapitalpartnes.com


Kairos Acquisition Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kairos Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Units in Connection with its Initial Public Offering New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kairos Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced that it closed the issuance of an additional 3,600,000 units pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ option in full to purchase additional …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Kairos Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $240 Million Initial Public Offering
06.01.21
Kairos Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $240 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering