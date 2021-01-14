 

Kiadis draws €20 million from bridge loan with Sanofi

This is a press release by Kiadis Pharma N.V. pursuant to Section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014) and in connection with the intended public offer by Sanofi for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Kiadis Pharma N.V. (the "Offer"). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and recognized by the Belgian Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, January 14, 2021 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS) today announces that the Company has drawn €20 million from the Company’s bridge loan with Sanofi (the “Bridge Loan) to bridge Kiadis’ capital needs through the closing of the acquisition by Sanofi.

Agreement on its principal terms and the intention to enter into the Bridge Loan were announced on November 2, 2020 and the Bridge Loan has been entered into on January 13, 2021. The Bridge Loan makes available a total of €27.7 million of capital to be borrowed. Further information on the Bridge Loan will be included in the offer memorandum, which is expected to be published in Q1 2021.

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” of de “Vennootschap”) (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussel: KDS) maakt vandaag bekend dat de Vennootschap EUR 20 miljoen heeft getrokken onder het overbruggingskrediet van de Vennootschap bij Sanofi (het “Overbruggingskrediet”) om zijn kapitaalbehoeften te overbruggen tot de afronding van de overname door Sanofi.

Dat overeenstemming was bereikt over de hoofdvoorwaarden en de intentie het Overbruggingskrediet te tekenen was reeds aangekondigd op 2 november 2020, en ondertekening van het Overbruggingskrediet vond plaats op 13 januari 2021. Het Overbruggingskrediet maakt een totaalbedrag van EUR 27.7 miljoen aan leningen beschikbaar. Meer informatie over het Overbruggingskrediet zal worden opgenomen in het biedingsbericht, dat naar verwachting in het eerste kwartaal van 2021 zal worden gepubliceerd.

