 

The Merger of FCA and Groupe PSA Has Been Completed

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.01.2021, 13:09  |  64   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210116005017/en/

The merger between Peugeot S.A. (“Groupe PSA”) (Paris:UG) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) that will lead the path to the creation of Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis”), became effective today.

As previously announced, Stellantis’s common shares will begin trading on Euronext in Paris and the Mercato Telematico Azionario in Milan on Monday, January 18, 2021, and on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in each case under the ticker symbol “STLA”.

About FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more information regarding FCA, please visit www.fcagroup.com

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA_EN

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding future financial performance and the expectations of FCA and PSA (the “Parties”) as to the achievement of certain targeted metrics at any future date or for any future period are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on the Parties’ current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Seite 1 von 3
Peugeot Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Merger of FCA and Groupe PSA Has Been Completed Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210116005017/en/ The merger between Peugeot S.A. (“Groupe PSA”) (Paris:UG) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Cresco Labs Announces Pricing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Kopin’s 2.6K x 2.6K OLED Display Incorporated in Panasonic’s New VR Glasses
Citigroup Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
SG Blocks Announces Expansion of SG Echo Factory
Apartment Investment and Management Company Announces 2020 Dividend Income Tax Allocation
Accenture Acquires Wolox, Boosting Cloud First and Digital Transformation Capabilities in Argentina ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Coeur d’Alene Bancorp Announces Its Fourth Quarter and 2020 Results
Digital Partnerships That Defied 2020 Disruption Will Be Recognized by New ISG Digital Case Study ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:53 Uhr
Autohersteller PSA und Fiat Chrysler schließen Megafusion ab
05:50 Uhr
Neuer Autokonzern Stellantis geht offiziell an den Start
15.01.21
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax auf Konsolidierungskurs - Augen auf Biden und Lockdowns
15.01.21
Media Advisory: Stellantis Opening Bell Ceremonies for Its Introduction on the Financial Markets of Paris, Milan and New York
15.01.21
Groupe PSA: Media Advisory: Digital Press Conference with Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis
14.01.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Stellantis ab Montag in Cac 40 und FTSE MIB - EuroStoxx-Chancen
14.01.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax nimmt den Kampf um die 14 000-Punkte-Hürde erneut auf
14.01.21
Absatzeinbruch bei PSA-Tochter Opel
14.01.21
Groupe PSA: Worldwide Sales at 2.5 Million Units, in a Year Impacted by the Health Crisis
12.01.21
ROUNDUP/Schöne neue Elektro-Welt? - Tiefe Corona-Spuren im Autojahr 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
3.808
Peugeot - wie geht es weiter?