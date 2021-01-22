 

Endeavour Announces the Sale of its Non-Core Agbaou Mine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

  

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS
NON-CORE AGBAOU MINE

Abidjan, January 22, 2021 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX: EDVMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) to sell its 85% interest in its non-core Agbaou mine in Côte d’Ivoire to Allied Gold Corp (“Allied Gold”) for a consideration of up to $80 million with further upside through its equity exposure and a Net Smelter Return (“NSR”) royalty.

Sébastien de Montessus, President and CEO of Endeavour, commented: “The sale of our interest in the Agbaou mine to Allied Gold is in line with our strategy of actively managing our portfolio to focus management efforts on high margin, long-life core assets.

Agbaou has been a highly cash generative asset which facilitated the organic development of Houndé and Ity, and given that it has now become non-core to Endeavour, we firmly believe that this transaction is in the best interests of all of Agbaou’s stakeholders, including the Government of Cote d’Ivoire, local communities and the employees themselves. This transaction will ensure mining activities can continue for many years to come through the creation of the Bonikro-Agbaou complex.

We are very proud of what we have accomplished at Agbaou as we have installed a strong and capable team, which is now led by an Ivorian General Manager, supported by a number of local employees in leadership positions, ensuring we leave behind a strong legacy. I want to thank our Agbaou employees for their huge commitment, professionalism and contribution to Endeavour’s evolution over the past years.” 

Allied Gold is a private African operator which notably owns the nearby Bonikro mine. Following the transaction close, the Bonikro-Agbaou operation will be comprised of multiple open pits, two processing plants with a total milling capacity of over 5Mtpa, and will have the potential to produce over 285,000 ounces annually. Endeavour expects to capture the benefits of local synergies and exploration upside through its equity stake in Allied Gold and its NSR royalty.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the total consideration consists of:

  • $20 million in cash payable in the first quarter of 2021;
  • $40 million in Allied Gold shares. Endeavour has an option to sell the shares back to Allied Gold at the issue price which expires on December 31, 2022 or earlier if Allied Gold conducts an IPO before then;
  • A contingent payment of up to $20 million, comprised of $5 million for each quarter of 2021 where the average gold price exceeds $1,900/oz; and
  • A NSR royalty on ounces produced in excess of the Agbaou reserves estimated as at December 31, 2019. The NSR royalty will be based on a sliding scale, linked to the average spot gold price as follows: 2.5% if the gold price is at least $1,400/oz, 2% if the gold price is at least $1,200/oz and less than $1,400/oz, 1% if the gold price is at least $1,000/oz and less than $1,200/oz, and 0% if gold price is below $1,000/oz.  

The transaction is expected to close on March 1, 2021.

Seite 1 von 4
Endeavour Mining Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Endeavour Announces the Sale of its Non-Core Agbaou Mine    ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS NON-CORE AGBAOU MINE Abidjan, January 22, 2021 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX: EDVMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) to sell its 85% interest in its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Work Begins on Lithium Bulk Sample
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Endeavour Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly in Favour of The Arrangement Agreement with Teranga
15.01.21
Goldexperte Bußler: Gold im Tal der Tränen?
11.01.21
Endeavour Announces Its First Dividend Record and Payment Dates

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
843
Endeavour --- eine unbekannte (unterbewertete) Perle ???