 

Bryn Mawr Trust Provides $250,000 PA Tax Credit Contribution for The Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County, Reaney Street Reconstruction Project

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) and wholly-owned subsidiary Bryn Mawr Trust (BMT) today announced a $250,000 state tax credit exchange donation awarded to Pennsylvania-based nonprofit Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County (RADC). It is BMT's largest individual contribution to a nonprofit organization, and will support the planning and streetscape phases of a larger revitalization project in the Chester, Pennsylvania waterfront area.

The development of the Reaney Street Reconstruction Project will support RADC’s goal to create a more accessible, safe, and attractive environment with ongoing community programming along the connector streets that link Chester’s residential neighborhoods to the Delaware County waterfront. Improvements will include the installation of ADA compliant curbs, lighting; increased sidewalk size to accommodate pedestrians; and a buffer separation between sidewalks and vehicular traffic. BMT’s contribution is part of their long-term partnership with RADC to invest in and support underserved communities in the City of Chester.

"We are thrilled to offer our resources, time, and talent to this wonderful organization and the Reaney Street Reconstruction Project," said Anthony Poluch, Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer at BMT. "Projects like this can be a catalyst for additional transformative development projects and increased interest and commerce in a community."

In addition to financial support, several BMT employees are RADC volunteer committee members. BMT Chief Financial Officer Mike Harrington is an RADC board member. His term began in 2020. Also, BMT Director of Facilities Emanuel Ball and Security Officer Brett Bottura serve on the Public Safety Committee.

"Supporting organizations and institutions in the communities we serve is a long-established priority for BMT," said Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation President and CEO Frank Leto. "We are pleased to be a part of this long-term community-building effort at the beginning stage."

RADC will work directly with the City and the Chester Economic Development Authority to undertake this project and make sure it is constructed in accordance with all local requirements. The Waterfront Development Tax Credits RADC received for this project allow the organization to access private sector support for critical infrastructure that could not otherwise be supported locally.

