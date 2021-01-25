- Rising industrialization rate coupled with raising investment for manufacturing facilities, increasing energy demands, coupled with towering investment toward the upstream & downstream sectors, are primarily driving the market

JERSEY CITY, N. J., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Carbon Capture and Storage Market By Technology (Pre combustion capture, Post combustion capture, and Oxy-fuel combustion capture), By End-User (Oil and Gas, Coal and Biomass Power Plant, Iron and Steel, Chemical, and Others), By Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market was valued at USD 3.36 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.15 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.88% from 2020 to 2027.