International Bancshares Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

International Bancshares Corporation (“IBC”) announced today that on Jan. 22, 2021, IBC’s Board of Directors approved the early declaration of a .55 cents per share cash dividend for shareholders of record of Common Stock, $1.00 par value, as of the close of business on Feb. 5, 2021, payable on Feb. 17, 2021, in lieu of the discretionary dividend that IBC has historically paid in April. “This discretionary cash dividend was made possible because of our Company’s historically strong financial performance, augmented by the benefits of the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act, and our exceptionally strong capital position,” said Dennis E. Nixon, president and CEO of IBC.

IBC (NASDAQ:IBOC) is a multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with approximately $13.6 billion in total assets and 187 facilities and 281 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma.