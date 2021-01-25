 

MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds

25.01.2021   

MFS Investment Management (MFS) released today the distribution income sources for six of its closed-end funds for January 2021: MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR), MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE: MGF), MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE: CIF), MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE: MIN), MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) and MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE: MFV). This information also can be obtained by visiting MFS.com by clicking on Products & Strategies > Closed End Funds > Dividend Source Information.

MFS Charter Income Trust
 Distribution period: January 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.05953

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year
to date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01681

28%

$ 0.03319

28%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.04272

72%

0.08536

72%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.05953

100%

$ 0.11855

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 12-31-2020

9.05%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 12-31-2020

7.97%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 12-31-2020

1.24%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 12-31-2020

1.32%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust
 Distribution period: January 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02854

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00858

30%

$ 0.01717

30%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01996

70%

0.04005

70%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.02854

100%

$ 0.05722

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 12-31-2020

 

4.23%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 12-31-2020

 

7.26%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 12-31-2020

 

-0.01%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 12-31-2020

 

1.21%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
 Distribution period: January 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.01966

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01271

65%

$ 0.02540

65%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00695

35%

0.01368

35%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.01966

100%

$ 0.03908

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 12-31-2020

9.48%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 12-31-2020

 

9.47%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 12-31-2020

 

1.60%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 12-31-2020

 

1.57%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust
 Distribution period: January 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02796

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00763

27%

$ 0.02270

27%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00177

6%

0.00252

3%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01856

67%

0.05885

70%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.02796

100%

$ 0.08407

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 12-31-2020

4.67%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 12-31-2020

8.49%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 12-31-2020

1.48%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 12-31-2020

2.13%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust
 Distribution period: January 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04288

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01265

30%

$ 0.04182

33%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.03023

70%

0.08491

67%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.04288

100%

$ 0.12673

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 12-31-2020

 

9.09%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 12-31-2020

 

7.97%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 12-31-2020

 

5.80%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 12-31-2020

 

1.96%

MFS Special Value Trust
 Distribution period: January 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04537

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01203

27%

$ 0.03614

27%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00313

7%

0.00402

3%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00429

9%

0.01606

12%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.02592

57%

0.07765

58%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.04537

100%

$ 0.13387

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 12-31-2020

9.54%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as 12-31-2020

9.94%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 12-31-2020

11.19%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 12-31-2020

2.44%

The above funds have adopted a managed distribution plan. Under a managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of the fund’s distributions or from the terms of the fund’s managed distribution plan.

The Board of the fund may amend the terms of the plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to the fund's shareholders. The amendment or termination of a plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board. With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying press release which will provide detailed information regarding the amount and estimated composition of the distribution and other related information.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported above are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the fund’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The fund may at times distribute more than its net investment income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that shareholders invested in the fund is paid back to them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect a fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. Any such returns of capital will decrease the fund's total assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the fund's expense ratio. In addition, in order to make the level of distributions called for under its plan, the fund may have to sell portfolio securities at a less than opportune time.

About MFS Investment Management

In 1924, MFS launched the first US open-end mutual fund, opening the door to the markets for millions of everyday investors. Today, as a full-service global investment manager serving financial advisors, intermediaries and institutional clients, MFS still serves a single purpose: to create long-term value for clients by allocating capital responsibly. That takes our powerful investment approach combining collective expertise, thoughtful risk management and long-term discipline. Supported by our culture of shared values and collaboration, our teams of diverse thinkers actively debate ideas and assess material risks to uncover what we believe are the best investment opportunities in the market. As of December 31, 2020, MFS manages US$610.2 billion in assets on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide. Please visit mfs.com for more information.

The Funds are closed-end Funds. Common shares of the Funds are only available for purchase/sale on the NYSE at the current market price (NYSE American for MFS California Municipal Fund). Shares may trade at a discount to NAV.

MFS Investment Management
111 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02199

15668.149

Wertpapier


