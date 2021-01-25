Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Dividend Distributions
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) announced today the allocations of the company's 2020 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations
as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows:
|Common Shares
|CUSIP
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Total
Distribution
per Share
|
Ordinary
Dividend
|
Capital
Gain
Distribution
|
Non-Taxable
Distribution 1
|
Section
199A
Dividends 2
|49803T300
|3/27/2020
|4/3/2020
|$
|0.3175
|$
|0.28349
|$
|0.03401
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.28349
|49803T300
|7/2/2020
|7/9/2020
|0.0520
|0.04643
|0.00557
|0.00000
|0.04643
|49803T300
|10/2/2020
|10/9/2020
|0.0800
|0.07143
|0.00857
|0.00000
|0.07143
|$
|0.4495
|$
|0.40135
|$
|0.04815
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.40135
|89.29
|%
|10.71
|%
|0.00
|%
- Represents a return of stockholders’ original investment
|
