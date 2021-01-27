 

Allstate Announces Agreement to Sell Allstate Life Insurance Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 00:05  |  51   |   |   

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) has agreed to sell Allstate Life Insurance Company (ALIC) to entities managed by Blackstone for $2.8 billion. ALIC holds approximately 80% (or $23 billion) of Allstate’s life and annuity reserves and generated net income of $467 million in 2019 and a net loss of $23 million in the first nine months of 2020. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval with an expected closing in the second half of 2021.

“Allstate is deploying capital out of lower growth and return businesses while continuing to execute our strategy to grow market share in personal property-liability and expand protection solutions for customers,” said Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO. “Customers will be protected using non-proprietary life insurance products, as is currently done for annuities. Deployable capital will increase, and the transaction also provides increased transparency to the industry-leading returns of our core protection businesses,” concluded Wilson.

Gilles Dellaert, Global Head of Blackstone Insurance Solutions, said, "We’re pleased to enter into this transaction as Blackstone continues growing its insurance business. We believe our team's extensive experience in the insurance sector and world-class asset origination capabilities will deliver significant benefits to policyholders and investors over the long term."

Transaction details

Allstate will sell ALIC and certain subsidiaries, excluding Allstate Life Insurance Company of New York (ALNY), to entities managed by Blackstone for $2.8 billion, including a pre-closing dividend from ALIC of up to $400 million. All statutory earnings from March 31, 2020, to closing, will be retained by Allstate. The transaction will reduce Allstate’s GAAP reserves by $23 billion. Blackstone will enter into an asset management agreement for ALIC’s $28 billion of investments.

Allstate will retain ownership of ALNY, which has $5 billion of GAAP reserves and is pursuing alternatives to sell or otherwise transfer risk to a third party.

“Allstate has been surgically deploying capital out of spread-based products with life and annuity liabilities declining to $5 billion after the closing of this transaction,” said Mario Rizzo, Allstate Chief Financial Officer. “The investment portfolio will decline by approximately $28 billion to $63 billion. A financial book loss of approximately $3.1 billion will be recorded in the first quarter of 2021 given the lower returns on equity for the annuity businesses. Adjusted Net Income Return on Equity will increase by approximately 1 percentage point,” concluded Rizzo.

Seite 1 von 3
Allstate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allstate Announces Agreement to Sell Allstate Life Insurance Company The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) has agreed to sell Allstate Life Insurance Company (ALIC) to entities managed by Blackstone for $2.8 billion. ALIC holds approximately 80% (or $23 billion) of Allstate’s life and annuity reserves and generated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Freeport-McMoRan Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Financial Results Release Available on its ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Air Liquide Inaugurates the World's Largest Low-Carbon Hydrogen Membrane-Based Production Unit in ...
TruTrace Technologies and Applied DNA Unveil Complete Cannabis Product Validation and ...
Accenture and Salesforce Expand Partnership to Help Companies Embed Sustainability into the Core of ...
Moderna Provides U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Allstate to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings With Investors
04.01.21
Allstate Closes Acquisition of National General Holdings Corp.