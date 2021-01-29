 

CORRECTION -- Tenable Empowers MSSPs to Launch Cloud-Based Vulnerability Management Services within Minutes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 01:29  |   |   |   

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline yesterday by Tenable, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB), please note that in the second paragraph the hyperlink has been changed and the text has been updated. The corrected release follows:

Tenable, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced an enhanced Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) portal to supercharge partners’ cloud-based vulnerability management offerings with Tenable.io. The updated portal will enable MSSPs to self-provision and self-service their own Tenable.io instances, up to 1,000 assets, empowering partners to build and launch vulnerability management services in the cloud within minutes.

In 2021, there will be an estimated 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. This widening skills gap comes at a time when organizations are struggling to get their hands around distributed work environments, new technologies and legacy IT. As a result, many are turning to MSSPs as their trusted advisers to secure these increasingly complex and dynamic environments.

“MSSPs have become the cybersecurity backbone of small-to-medium-sized businesses and Fortune 500 enterprises,” said Mark Thurmond, chief operating officer, Tenable. “With such a massive, untapped market opportunity, the Tenable.io MSSP portal will enable partners to spin up their own cloud-based vulnerability management services in minutes. Our commitment to and partnership with MSSPs reflects our conviction that speed is strategic, especially in the cloud.”

The portal will be available to Tenable’s more than 350 MSSP partners, including 16 of the top 20 providers according to Gartner market share data*, and will include the following key features:

  • Multi-Tenancy Console: Partners can self-provision and self-service each of their customers’ Tenable.io containers — from managing to monitoring to reporting — within one unified interface. The MSSP onboarding process will also be fully automated with the ability to dynamically assign new Tenable.io containers to partners’ MSSP Portals at the time of provisioning.
  • Single Sign-On: Partners only have to maintain a single set of user credentials to service all of their Tenable.io customers. After a single authentication, security service analysts will be able to securely access specific customers’ Tenable.io containers with the click of a button. Partners will also have the ability to restrict access to individual customer instances so that security analysts can only view customer environments they are responsible for.
  • Enterprise-Grade Data Security: The Tenable.io portal is a management layer that works on top of the company’s standard Tenable.io architecture which adheres to stringent security requirements. This means customer data is still 100 percent contained within their own Tenable.io container, fully encrypted and not accessible by any other parties. The portal will also enable role-based access control to restrict account access to only authorized users.

“Tenable’s newly enhanced MSSP portal provides our team with multi-tenant management capabilities and all from one portal,” said Rob Watson, Vice President of Security Services for eSentire, a leading global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) security services provider. “For example, we can log into all of our customers’ cloud containers, and it greatly reduces the need to manage multiple credentials per end-user container. This and other new functionality simplifies the overall delivery of our MDR security services.”

The Tenable.io MSSP portal enhancements are being rolled out in a phased approach. All enhancements will be available by the end of Q1 free of charge to all qualified MSSP partners.

To learn more about becoming a Tenable MSSP partner, visit the Tenable Assure Partner Page.

About Tenable
Tenable, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

*Gartner, Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2019, Rustam Malik, 5 May 2020

Contact Information:
Cayla Baker
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com
443-545-2102, x 1544


Tenable Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTION -- Tenable Empowers MSSPs to Launch Cloud-Based Vulnerability Management Services within Minutes COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In a release issued under the same headline yesterday by Tenable, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB), please note that in the second paragraph the hyperlink has been changed and the text has been updated. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Medivolve Announces Investment Into Marvel Diagnostics and Its Non-Invasive Exhaled Breath ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
BOTS, Inc. Forms SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) to Acquire Companies in Robotics Space
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
BIGtoken Focused on Top Consumer Concerns: Censorship and Data
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Tenable Empowers MSSPs to Launch Cloud-Based Vulnerability Management Services within Minutes
24.01.21
Qualys: Hoch profitable Cybersecurity und ein großes ABER
20.01.21
Tenable Announces Date for its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
15.01.21
Tenable Achieves NIAP Common Criteria Certification