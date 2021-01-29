 

DGAP-DD niiio finance group AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.01.2021, 09:12  |  39   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.01.2021 / 09:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Johann
Last name(s): Horch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
niiio finance group AG

b) LEI
391200DI4LPLWVFRHW27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8332

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.02 EUR 94860.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.0200 EUR 94860.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: niiio finance group AG
Elisabethstraße 42/43
02826 Görlitz
Germany
Internet: www.niiio.finance

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64411  29.01.2021 



niiio finance group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: niiio finance group AG -- realer Blockchain Profiteuer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD niiio finance group AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 29.01.2021 / 09:11 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces intention to exercise option to redeem outstanding amount of series 35 ...
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank veröffentlicht Eckdaten ihres neuen Strategieprogramms
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Korrektur zur Meldung vom 27. Januar 2021
DGAP-News: Sernova gibt Kooperationsvereinbarungen mit mehreren führenden Pharmakonzernen bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 deutlich über Prognose und ...
DGAP-News: Sernova Announces Collaboration Agreements with Multiple Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Commerzbank will mit tiefgreifender Restrukturierung und umfassender ...
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:16 Uhr
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group: Kapitalerhöhung überzeichnet (deutsch)
09:16 Uhr
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group: Kapitalerhöhung überzeichnet
09:12 Uhr
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
09:06 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung (deutsch)
09:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung
26.01.21
Gamestop, Varta, Evotec, Blackberry, Tesla, Microsoft, Apple, Niiio Finance Group - Maydorns Meinung
18.01.21
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: Ex-Deutsche Bank Vorstand Stefan Krause und Ex-DWS-Fondsmanager Henning Gebhardt beraten Vorstand der niiio finance group AG (deutsch)
18.01.21
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: Ex-Deutsche Bank Vorstand Stefan Krause und Ex-DWS-Fondsmanager Henning Gebhardt beraten Vorstand der niiio finance group AG
18.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group etabliert Beirat mit Ex-Deutsche Bank Vorstand Stefan Krause und Ex-DWS-Manager Henning Gebhardt (deutsch)
18.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group etabliert Beirat mit Ex-Deutsche Bank Vorstand Stefan Krause und Ex-DWS-Manager Henning Gebhardt

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
994
niiio finance group AG -- realer Blockchain Profiteuer