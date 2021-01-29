 

Power REIT Announces 2020 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 22:42  |  30   |   |   

Old Bethpage, NY, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power REIT ("Power REIT," "we," "our," or the "Company;" NYSE American: PW and PW.PRA), today announced the estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company's 2020 distributions on its 7.75% Series A Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 73933H200).

The Federal income tax classification of the distribution per share on the Company's 7.75% Series A Preferred Stock with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2020 is shown in the table below:

Record
Date 		  Payable
Date 		  Total
Distribution
Per Share 		    Ordinary
Income
Per Share 		    Return of
Capital
Per Share 		    Capital Gain
Per Share 		 
2/15/20   3/15/20   $ 0.484375     $ 0.484375     $ 0.0     $ 0.00  
5/15/20   6/15/20   $ 0.484375     $ 0.484375     $ 0.0     $ 0.00  
8/15/20   9/15/20   $ 0.484375     $ 0.484375     $ 0.0     $ 0.00  
11/15/20   12/15/20   $ 0.484375     $ 0.484375     $ 0.0     $ 0.00  

Seite 1 von 3
Power REIT Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Power REIT Announces 2020 Dividend Income Tax Treatment Old Bethpage, NY, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Power REIT ("Power REIT," "we," "our," or the "Company;" NYSE American: PW and PW.PRA), today announced the estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company's 2020 distributions on its 7.75% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
Digital Ally Announces Notable Multi-Year Order for its Body Cameras and EVO-HD In-Car System for ...
Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results
Amarin Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Icosapent Ethyl for Cardiovascular Risk Reduction
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Nevada Copper Announces Closing of Its Bought Deal Offering Including Full Exercise of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Power REIT Announces Extension of Time for Investors to Participate in its Previously Announced Rights Offering
21.01.21
Power REIT Announces Extension of Time for Investors to Participate in its Previously Announced Rights Offering
14.01.21
Power REIT Acquires Greenhouse Property for Cannabis Cultivation in Highly Accretive Transaction
04.01.21
Power REIT Acquires Property for Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation in Highly Accretive Transaction