Power REIT Announces 2020 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

Old Bethpage, NY, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power REIT ("Power REIT," "we," "our," or the "Company;" NYSE American: PW and PW.PRA), today announced the estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company's 2020 distributions on its 7.75% Series A Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 73933H200).



The Federal income tax classification of the distribution per share on the Company's 7.75% Series A Preferred Stock with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2020 is shown in the table below: