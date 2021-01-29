Power REIT Announces 2020 Dividend Income Tax Treatment
Old Bethpage, NY, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power REIT ("Power REIT," "we," "our," or the "Company;" NYSE American: PW and PW.PRA), today announced the estimated Federal income tax
treatment of the Company's 2020 distributions on its 7.75% Series A Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 73933H200).
The Federal income tax classification of the distribution per share on the Company's 7.75% Series A Preferred Stock with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2020 is shown in the table below:
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Total
Distribution
Per Share
|
Ordinary
Income
Per Share
|
Return of
Capital
Per Share
|
Capital Gain
Per Share
|2/15/20
|3/15/20
|$
|0.484375
|$
|0.484375
|$
|0.0
|$
|0.00
|5/15/20
|6/15/20
|$
|0.484375
|$
|0.484375
|$
|0.0
|$
|0.00
|8/15/20
|9/15/20
|$
|0.484375
|$
|0.484375
|$
|0.0
|$
|0.00
|11/15/20
|12/15/20
|$
|0.484375
|$
|0.484375
|$
|0.0
|$
|0.00
