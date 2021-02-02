Aurora Mobile Partners with Xingsheng Youxuan, a Leading Domestic Community Group Buying e-Commerce Platform, to Enhance Smart Services

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Xingsheng Youxuan, a leading domestic community group buying e-commerce platform, to provide diversified services within the Xingsheng Youxuan APP to improve user experience, increase user conversion rate, and unlock additional APP traffic value. The collaboration will allow both companies to fully leverage their respective technical capabilities and expertise to enhance delivery of smart services for community group buying e-commerce.



To achieve its mission of "rejuvenating convenience stores, changing consumer habits, and empowering upstream supply chain", Xingsheng Youxuan has created a new business model based on a "online pre-sale + offline self-pickup" concept to create a high-quality, affordable, and convenient service experience for consumers and merchants. So far, Xingsheng Youxuan has expanded cooperation with over 500,000 stores in more than 6,500 prefecture-level cities and towns across 15 provinces in China. As a result of this successful business model and rapid growth, Xingsheng Youxuan has attracted the attention and investment of many top domestic and foreign venture capital institutions, including Sequoia Capital, KKR, Temasek and Capital Today.

The partnership agreement allows Aurora Mobile to use its one-click login service（JVerification product） to help Xingsheng Youxuan deliver efficient and safe user login protocols, enhance user experience, and improve user conversion and retention rates. In addition, this user verification process is encrypted, which provides better protection for user data security. As 5G deployment accelerates, efficient, convenient, and safe registration and login protocols have become increasingly more important for mobile users, which is also a key factor in enabling APPs to improve user conversion rate and unlock APP traffic value.

The cooperation with Xingsheng Youxuan is another milestone for Aurora Mobile following the Company’s recent partnership with Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform in China, and demonstrates the extent to which Aurora Mobile’s powerful artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies have been fully applied across its product portfolio and gradually expanded into various industry verticals. Success in this area is enabling more partners to enhance their digital and smart operations.