 

February Mirasol Resources Starts 2,700m Phase II Drill Program at the Virginia Silver Project, Argentina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

2,700m Phase II drill program funded by Silver Sands Resources

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) is pleased to announce the start of a 2,700m Phase II drill program, funded under a partnership with Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CSE: SAND) (OTCQB: SSRSF), at the Virginia Silver Project located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. This Phase II program follows the successful completion of the 2,831m Phase I drill program completed last year. The Virginia Project is being managed by Mirasol’s exploration team.

Mirasol’s Chair and Interim CEO, Patrick Evans, commented: “The Phase II drill program promises to be exciting as we continue to expand the area of mineralization at Virginia. Through this accelerated drill program, Silver Sands will fund exploration expenses well over the US$1 million commitment for the first 12 months. We are pleased to see them taking full advantage of the current exploration season”.

The Phase II drilling program at Virginia is designed to continue testing gaps and extensions of the principal veins at the Martina NW and SW, Magi, Julia South Extension, Naty Extension and Ely Central targets. In addition, Mirasol will also follow-up and drill down dip and adjacent to some of the better intersections returned during the Phase I program at both Martina and Ely.

Figure 1: Virginia - Plan map with the Phase II drill hole collar location

Mirasol and Silver Sands have also agreed to drill three core holes at the Santa Rita target in the northern part of the property. Prior exploration at Santa Rita has defined an open ended 3,500m long by 500m wide northwest orientated trend containing mapped breccia veins with Ag epithermal mineralization generally less than 10m wide. The mineralization is represented by hydrothermal breccias, phreatic breccias, quartz veins, stockworks, and sheeted quartz veins (see October 7, 2005 News Release).

Approximately 2,050m was previously drilled in 12 holes at the Santa Rita target, however updated interpretation suggests that these historic holes may have not been drilled deep enough as the mineralization identified to date is hosted in cooler, high level silica species. In addition, these historic holes were drilled almost entirely in the footwall side of the structure, and thus would not have reached the main target for mineralization now interpreted to reside in the hanging wall.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

February Mirasol Resources Starts 2,700m Phase II Drill Program at the Virginia Silver Project, Argentina 2,700m Phase II drill program funded by Silver Sands ResourcesVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) is pleased to announce the start of a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...
Aemetis Opens Bid Proposal Process for $2 Billion Offtake Agreement for “Carbon Zero” Renewable ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Mirasol Resources Mobilizes to Commence Drilling at Self-funded Inca Gold Project, Chile
21.01.21
Mirasol Resources Reports Encouraging Initial Drill Results at the Virginia Project

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
2
Mirasol Resources