GBT Tokenize Corp Evaluating qTerm Applications for Hotel Industry

GBT/Tokenize’s qTerm is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. qTerm first release will include body temperature, blood oxygen and heart rate vitals. The next release is planned to include blood pressure measurement. GBT is assessing the feasibility of incorporating the qTerm into Hotel related circuitries that will be integrated within the device in order to open hotel doors and other facilities in the hotel. A private, secured radio communication will transmit the data to the hotel’s system and/or via mobile application. The ‘Hotel Health Watcher’ version would be accompanied by a special version smartphone app and synchronized web application to keep a history and provide analytics for guests and management. It will provide a geographical location and proximity alert to assist with potential health risks inside and outside the hotel. This type of device will be further evaluated to adapt to similar service applications like conference halls, hospitals, secured work sites, retirement homes and similar. The device will be a health watcher in real time, helping maintain safe traveling and lodging environment worldwide.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”) with GBT Tokenize Corp (GBT/Tokenize) commenced evaluating the adaptation of its qTerm device to the hotel industry. This special version of the device will be called ‘Hotel Health Watcher’ and will include additional features that are hotel related. GBT/Tokenize is assessing whether these features can be integrated into the device.

This type of functionality is expected to enable safer lodging around the world and to, in turn, increase trust in hotels thus improving the global industry’s economy. The following short video demonstrate the potential abilities of the device if and once “adopted” by the hotel industry: https://youtu. b e/xuguU2hdgyg

"qTerm device can be implemented as an accessory for a wide variety of applications and we start to evaluate its potential contribution to safer traveling and lodging. Especially nowadays when people would like to travel for business or pleasure we believe that qTerm can assist keeping them safe and healthy. Due to the device’s small size, shape and miniature electronics it is easy to integrate additional circuitry that are related to wide variety of applications. One of them is for the hotel industry. We will evaluate making qTerm a smart hotel room key, conference room key and even elevator opener. We envision that each hotel’s guest will receive a qTerm device upon checking-in which will be his/her room key in addition to providing vitals measurements. Upon checking in vitals will be taken and sent to the hotel’s main database and to the guest mobile application. In case of health alert, the guest and the hotel management will be able to take precautions and safety measures. In addition, the device could act as a personal proximity alert within the premise and outside helping to maintain safe environment and assist with pandemic spread. The device’s AI system could be structured to provide analytics for the guests and the hotel management about the entire premise health status, maintaining a “green” hotel that can be published in the hotel’s web site and information center. Guests will be able to choose their stay in “green” hotels worldwide. The device can become an essential accessory in many types of services among them are conference halls, hospitals, secured work places, retirement home and similar. We believe that qTerm can become a significant health watcher in many domains of our daily lives helping our community to keep healthy and enjoyable life." Stated Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.