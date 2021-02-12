 

Enento Group’s substitute for CEO named

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 12 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 3.30 EET

Enento Group’s substitute for CEO named

Enento Group Plc’s Board of Directors has today named Heikki Koivula as substitute for CEO. The company complements its measures and plans to ensure business continuity by naming a substitute for the CEO in the event that the CEO is prevented from performing his duties. The backup arrangement is effective from 12 February 2021. Heikki Koivula acts as Director for the current Risk Decisions Business Area and will be responsible for the new Business Insight Business Area as of 1 April 2021.

ENENTO GROUP PLC
Board of Directors

For further information:
Jukka Ruuska
CEO
Tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2020 was 151,3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.




14:15 Uhr
Enento Group Long-Term Incentive Plan 2018-2020 – Directed Share Issue
14:00 Uhr
Proposals of the Board of Directors to Enento Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting 2021
11:15 Uhr
Enento Group’s Financial Statement Release 1.1. – 31.12.2020: A year of growth in spite of COVID-19 as new services create future growth potential
04.02.21
Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares
01.02.21
Correction: Publishing of Enento Group’s Financial Statement Release 2020  
01.02.21
Publishing of Enento Group’s Financial Statement Release 2020  
14.01.21
Enento Group changes Business Area structure and creates Data and Analytics Unit