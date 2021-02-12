TC Energy Cancels Binding Open Season for the Keystone Pipeline System

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) today announced it has cancelled an open season launched on January 6, 2021 to solicit binding commitments for crude oil transportation services on the Keystone Pipeline System from Hardisty, Alberta to Patoka, Illinois.



The capacity offered would have become available when Keystone XL went into service. TC Energy previously announced it would be suspending advancement of the Keystone XL pipeline project due to the revocation of its Presidential Permit.