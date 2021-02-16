 

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Announces an Agreement with Partnership International, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

Chatsworth, CA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) announces an Agreement with Partnership International, Inc. (“PI”) -- an international consulting firm specializing in infrastructure projects that promote sustainable development through renewable energy and clean water supply/treatment investments. Through this Agreement, Partnership International, Inc., will assist CVAT in securing strategic partnerships, financing, and grants for the Company’s patented water applications and technologies. 

Neil Voloshin, CFO/COO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., stated, “Over the last several years we have made great progress in developing water treatment technologies and applications. Specifically, our joint venture with Enviro-Watertek, LLC. was immensely successful in the treatment of fracked and produced water. Now with the help of Partnership International, Inc. this agreement expands the utilization of our water treatment applications into sectors such as desalination, ballast water, reclamation water in agriculture, produced water and renewable fuels. We believe the addition of our technology in these sectors presents economic value to the company while also providing maximized returns for shareholders. We’re excited to be working with Partnership International and ready to execute our business goals in 2021 and moving forward.”

Tracy Mathieu, Vice President of PI, commented, “Water purification is expensive, requires a lot of energy, leaves a terrible carbon footprint, and is a global problem.  We feel that CVAT’s patented processes and technologies provide a viable solution to this global problem. Not only is CVAT’s innovative technology compact, modifiable, and sustainable in the global market-place, it requires no harsh chemicals, adds zero emissions, and uses minimal off-grid energy. We’re happy that through this agreement, we can help CVAT expand into new sectors with an initial focus on climate vulnerable areas. We have filed the first grant for CVAT’s water application technology with the Department of Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, for a desalination project of $500,000. We believe projects like these present extraordinary opportunities for CVAT to demonstrate the value of their technology in promoting sustainable development.”

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Cavitation Technologies to Resume Produced Water Treatment Operations
26.01.21
Cavitation Technologies Latest Water Treatment U.S. Patent is Approved

ZeitTitel
13.12.20
1.875
Cavitation Tech - Biofuel made in US