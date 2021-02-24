SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Tunkelo, Teemu Position: Chief Executive Officer

SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20210224142451_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 52 Unit price: 2.41 EUR

(2): Volume: 848 Unit price: 2.42 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 900 Volume weighted average price: 2.41942 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-24

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 602 Unit price: 2.64 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,398 Unit price: 2.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.64699 EUR







For further information, please contact:



Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com