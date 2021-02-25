

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.02.2021 / 10:34

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Mats Last name(s): Henriksson

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005785604

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 35.37 EUR 30595.05 EUR 35.39 EUR 31851.00 EUR 35.38 EUR 55051.28 EUR 35.4 EUR 42409.2 EUR 35.41 EUR 91924.36 EUR 35.42 EUR 45514.7 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 35.3983 EUR 297345.5900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

