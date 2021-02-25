 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Mats
Last name(s): Henriksson

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005785604

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
35.37 EUR 30595.05 EUR
35.39 EUR 31851.00 EUR
35.38 EUR 55051.28 EUR
35.4 EUR 42409.2 EUR
35.41 EUR 91924.36 EUR
35.42 EUR 45514.7 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
35.3983 EUR 297345.5900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


