 

Tredegar Board Declares Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 22:18  |  34   |   |   

The board of directors of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) declared a quarterly dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on January 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2021.

Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building and construction, automotive and specialty markets; surface protection films for high technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2019 sales from continuing operations of $826 million. With approximately 2,400 employees, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America and Asia.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tredegar Board Declares Dividend The board of directors of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) declared a quarterly dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on January 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from Pivotal Phase 2 KarMMa Study of ...
Wipro Marks 25 Years of Partnership With Cisco; Launches Cisco Business Unit
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Leidos Stockholders ...
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
AT&T to Host Analyst Day on Friday, March 12
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update