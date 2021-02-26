 

DGAP-DD TUI AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.02.2021, 10:34  |  26   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.02.2021 / 10:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Friedrich-Peter
Last name(s): Joussen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.481 EUR 420721.090 EUR
4.450 EUR 14391.300 EUR
4.450 EUR 9104.700 EUR
4.450 EUR 2225.000 EUR
4.450 EUR 778.750 EUR
4.450 EUR 298.150 EUR
4.450 EUR 244.750 EUR
4.450 EUR 146.850 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.4791 EUR 447910.5900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64713  26.02.2021 



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Nach angekündigtem Lockdown-Ende: Briten buchen üppig Reisen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD TUI AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 26.02.2021 / 10:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio.
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Europäische Anlage für Batterieanoden-Material
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Neues Dienstleistungskonzept für Markenartikler: Social Chain AG gründet ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: Celonic AG : Celonic to Boost its Cell & Gene Therapy Production with Facility in the upcoming Life ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:37 Uhr
DGAP-DD: TUI AG english
10:37 Uhr
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
10:34 Uhr
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
07:48 Uhr
Die Kernfrage: Willst du die TUI-Aktie auch 2022 besitzen?
25.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: TUI AG (deutsch)
25.02.21
Kette DER Reisebüro schließt Filialen - Rivale Tui verhandelt weiter
25.02.21
Restaurants und Kneipen dürfen auf Mallorca wieder öffnen
25.02.21
Reisebürokette DER Reisebüro schließt 40 Filialen
25.02.21
Tui, GameStop, Nvidia, Plug Power, Varta, BYD, Tesla, Organovo, JinkoSolar - Maydorns Meinung
25.02.21
TUI-Aktie: Ein bisschen Sommer-Vorgeschmack im Februar …?!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:54 Uhr
19.789
TUI ? TUI !!!
23.02.21
2
Nach angekündigtem Lockdown-Ende: Briten buchen üppig Reisen
19.01.21
21
TUI: Wir haben ein Problem
18.01.21
4
Bundesregierung dämpft Hoffnung auf zügige Reisefreiheit mit Impfung
24.11.20
887
Welche Zukunft hat TUI?