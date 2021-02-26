

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.02.2021 / 10:33

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Friedrich-Peter Last name(s): Joussen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.481 EUR 420721.090 EUR 4.450 EUR 14391.300 EUR 4.450 EUR 9104.700 EUR 4.450 EUR 2225.000 EUR 4.450 EUR 778.750 EUR 4.450 EUR 298.150 EUR 4.450 EUR 244.750 EUR 4.450 EUR 146.850 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.4791 EUR 447910.5900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

26.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

