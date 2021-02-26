 

DGAP-News Homann Holzwerkstoffe sets interest rate for 2021/2026 bond at 4.50% p.a. due to strong demand

Munich, 26 February 2021 - Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, one of the leading European suppliers of thin, refined wooden fibreboards for the furniture, door and coating industries, today set the interest rate for its new corporate bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19; WKN: A3H2V1) at 4.50% p.a. Due to the high demand in the exchange offer, the investor feedback so far and the private placement already launched, the interest rate was set at the lower end of the range of 4.50% to 5.00% p.a.

The subscription period for the Homann Holzwerkstoffe bond 2021/2026 starts next Monday, 1 March 2021, and runs until 4 March 2021, 2:00 p.m., subject to early closing.

 

About Homann Holzwerkstoffe

Headquartered in Munich, Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group is a leading supplier of thin, high-quality finished medium-density and high-density fibreboards (MDF/HDF). With production plants in Losheim am See, Germany, as well as Karlino and Krosno/Oder, Poland, the Group serves the global furniture, door and coating industries, with the main focus on the European markets. The family-owned company looks back on a long tradition and has been established on the capital market since 2012. Its 2017/2022 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7; WKN: A2E4NW) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment.
 

Press/Investor Relations:
IR.on AG
Anna-Lena Mayer, Martin Grünter
T +49 221 9140 970
homann@ir-on.com
 

Contact:
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH
Teresa Kerscher
T +49 (0)89 99 88 69 0
tk@homanit.org


Disclaimer

This press release as well as the information contained herein do not represent an offer to sell or an invitation to buy securities of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH in the Federal Republic of Germany or in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg or in another country and shall not be construed as such, in particular if such an offer or such an invitation is forbidden or not permitted, and do not replace the securities prospectus. Potential investors in notes of the Bond 2021/2026 of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH are asked to seek information about such restrictions and to comply with them. An investment decision regarding the notes of the Bond 2021/2026 of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH may be made only based on the securities prospectus approved by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier - CSSF) on 9 February 2021, which is available at https://www.homann-holzwerkstoffe.de/en/investor-relations/ and www.bourse.lu. The CSSF's approval should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered. Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities of the decision to invest in the securities. The information contained in this document may not be distributed outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, in particular not in the United States of America, to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the United States Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America, unless such distribution outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is required by mandatory provisions of applicable law. Any breach of this restriction may constitute a violation of the securities regulations of certain countries, in particular the United States of America. Notes of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH are not publicly offered for sale outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

