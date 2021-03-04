 

Okta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Details for each event are as follows:

2021 Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference
Presenter: Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Berenberg Cyber Security & DevOps Conference
Presenter: Ryan Carlson, Chief Marketing Officer
Friday, March 12, 2021

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at investor.okta.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 10,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.



