EPR Properties to Present at the CITI 2021 Global Property CEO Conference

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced today that its President and CEO Gregory Silvers, will make a presentation regarding the Company at the virtual Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:15 PM Eastern Time. To access the live webcast presentation, click here . A replay will also be available at the same link approximately an hour following the completion of the presentation.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005827/en/