 

Up to $223b of the World's Top 100 Brands' Value Could Be at Risk from a Data Breach, Finds Infosys-Interbrand Study

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 12:23  |  78   |   |   

BENGALURU, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Interbrand, a global brand consultancy firm, today revealed that the potential risk in brand value of a data breach to the world's 100 most valuable brands could amount to as much as $223b, according to a joint cybersecurity and brand value impact report launched today. The report, called 'Invisible Tech. Real Impact,' examines the long-term impact of data breaches on value of the world's top brands across sectors.

View a short video on the report HERE

To quantify this risk, Infosys and Interbrand identified the brand factors most impacted when a company suffers a data breach - presence, affinity, and trust - and simulated the resulting brand value at risk in the event of a breach, using Interbrand's proprietary brand valuation methodology. Infosys and Interbrand found that industries such as Technology, Financial services and Automotive might suffer a higher overall brand value at risk from data breaches, whereas Luxury brands and Consumer Goods face greater value at risk as a percentage of their net income. Specifically, the report quantified the brand value risk different industries face because of a data breach, including:

  • Technology – Up to $29b brand value risk (up to 53 percent of 2020 net income)
  • Financial Services – Up to $2.6b brand value risk (up to 52 percent of 2020 net income)
  • Automotive – Up to $4.2b brand value risk (up to 77 percent of 2020 net income)
  • Consumer Goods - Up to $5b brand value risk (up to 114 percent of 2020 net income)
  • Luxury – Up to $2.4b brand value risk (up to 115 percent of 2020 net income)

Vishal Salvi, Chief Information Security Officer & Head Cyber Security Practice, Infosys said, "Cybersecurity for long was seen as a cost of doing business. However, in this digital age, where a company's reputation is based on its ability to protect customer data and establish digital trust, cybersecurity is becoming a business differentiator. Through this report, we bring a novel approach to quantifying the impact of a data breach to the brand value to help businesses understand and evaluate if the cybersecurity investments they are making are proportionate to the risk they face. It also reinforces the need for CISOs to engage with the board and build a robust governance ecosystem while employing a 'secure by design' approach to safeguard their brand value and reputation "

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Up to $223b of the World's Top 100 Brands' Value Could Be at Risk from a Data Breach, Finds Infosys-Interbrand Study BENGALURU, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Interbrand, a global brand consultancy firm, today revealed that the potential risk in brand value of a data …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix: Top 10 UK Casinos To Play Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix Review By RainbowRichesCasinos.com
People Matters launches BeNext, its own digital platform for cohort-based courses (CBC), and enters ...
proteanTecs Joins the TSMC IP Alliance Program
Asirom uses Solera's Artificial Intelligence for the risk inspection of motor policies
Wi-Fi Market worth $25.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Fertilizer Fillers Market Growth banking on Increasing Sand & Limestone Filler Uptake: Fact.MR
BMO Financial Group Proxy Circular Now Available
Profound Ramp up in Agricultural Production using NGS Technology Fosters Growth in Global NGS ...
Two-sided fitness marketplace Onekeelo launches, connecting consumers with personal trainers from ...
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Klarna expands Open Banking solution to 8 more European markets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Infosys Recognized as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute
11.02.21
Tennis Australia and Infosys Reimagine Digital Experience for Australian Open Virtual Audience
10.02.21
Toyota Material Handling Reimagines Dealer Engagement on Infosys Platform
08.02.21
Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently Acquired Businesses