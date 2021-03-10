 

Donaldson Company to Participate in the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat, and investor meetings, at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 16. The virtual fireside chat will begin at 1:10 p.m. Central time.

To listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option.

 

 

 

The webcast replay will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.



