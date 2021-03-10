H.B. Fuller to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on March 24, 2021

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced plans to report its financial results for the three-month period ended Feb. 27, 2021, in a press release issued after the market close on March 24, 2021. The company will hold a conference call on March 25, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. CDT (10:30 a.m. EDT) to discuss its results.

Interested parties can access the company’s press release and listen to the conference call on a live webcast available on the company’s website at https://investors.hbfuller.com. Participants should access the webcast prior to the start of the conference call to register for the event and install and test any necessary software. Accompanying presentation slides will be available 30 minutes prior to the call, and the webcast will be archived on the company's website.