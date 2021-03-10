 

H.B. Fuller to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on March 24, 2021

10.03.2021, 22:05   

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced plans to report its financial results for the three-month period ended Feb. 27, 2021, in a press release issued after the market close on March 24, 2021. The company will hold a conference call on March 25, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. CDT (10:30 a.m. EDT) to discuss its results.

Interested parties can access the company’s press release and listen to the conference call on a live webcast available on the company’s website at https://investors.hbfuller.com. Participants should access the webcast prior to the start of the conference call to register for the event and install and test any necessary software. Accompanying presentation slides will be available 30 minutes prior to the call, and the webcast will be archived on the company's website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30 p.m. CDT on March 25, 2021 through 10:59 p.m. CDT on April 1, 2021. To access the telephone replay dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and enter Conference ID: 5378986.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2020 net revenue of $2.8 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.



