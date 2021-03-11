 

Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 23:00  |  102   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data)

  Three months ended December 31   Year ended December 31
    2020     2019 Change     2020     2019 Change
Revenue $ 83,472   $ 151,500 (45%)   $ 365,750   $ 757,398 (52%)
Operating (loss) income   (4,013 )   14,468 nm     (36,539 )   16,802 nm
EBITDA (1)   19,546     35,805 (45%)     81,204     107,679 (25%)
Cashflow   18,431     36,896 (50%)     73,437     111,727 (34%)
Net (loss) income   (1,732 )   8,593 nm     (30,455 )   10,091 nm
Attributable to shareholders   (1,739 )   8,523 nm     (33,450 )   10,527 nm
                       
Per Share Data (Diluted)                      
EBITDA (1) $ 0.43   $ 0.79 (46%)   $ 1.80   $ 2.36 (24%)
Cashflow $ 0.41   $ 0.82 (50%)   $ 1.63   $ 2.45 (33%)
                       
Attributable to shareholders:                      
Net (loss) income $ (0.04 ) $ 0.19 nm   $ (0.68 ) $ 0.23 nm
                       
                December 31   December 31  
Financial Position at               2020     2019 Change
Total Assets             $ 849,579   $ 997,161 (15%)
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 238,937     248,448 (4%)
Working Capital (2)               138,940     103,234 35%
Net Debt (3)               99,997     145,214 (31%)
Shareholders’ Equity               510,987     543,142 (6%)
                       
Common shares (000’s)(4)                      
Basic and diluted   45,081
     45,262 -     45,083     45,553 (1%)

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

“nm” – calculation not meaningful

Total Energy’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 reflect an ongoing focus on operational safety and efficiency and preservation of the Company’s financial strength and liquidity in the face of continued challenging global industry conditions. Included in the financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $3.2 million of incremental depreciation expense resulting from a change in depreciation estimates in the Contract Drilling Services segment effective April 1, 2020, $0.9 million of unrealized foreign exchange losses on the translation of intercompany working capital balances of foreign subsidiaries and a $0.1 million increase to the Company’s allowance for doubtful accounts. $9.1 million was received during the fourth quarter of 2020 under various COVID-19 relief programs in Canada, the United States and Australia.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

  Three months ended December 31   Year ended December 31
  2020   2019       2020   2019    
               
Revenue (1) $ 23,288   $ 59,688   (61 %)   $ 96,661   $ 186,868   (48 %)
EBITDA (2) $ 6,275   $ 26,076   (76 %)   $ 19,499   $ 41,388   (53 %)
Revenue per operating day, dollars $ 19,246   $ 32,056   (40 %)   $ 21,324   $ 25,266   (16 %)
Operating days (3)   1,210     1,862   (35 %)     4,533     7,396   (39 %)
Canada   747     902   (17 %)     2,648     3,602   (26 %)
United States   286     564   (49 %)     781     2,253   (65 %)
Australia   177     396   (55 %)     1,104     1,541   (28 %)
Utilization, %   13 %   19 % (32 %)     12 %   18 % (33 %)
Canada   10 %   12 % (17 %)     9 %   12 % (25 %)
United States   24 %   31 % (23 %)     13 %   28 % (54 %)
Australia   38 %   86 % (56 %)     60 %   84 % (29 %)
Rigs   98     107   (8 %)     98     107   (8 %)
Canada   80     82   (2 %)     80     82   (2 %)
United States   13     20   (35 %)     13     20   (35 %)
Australia   5     5   -       5     5   -  

(1) Revenue for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2019 includes a $17.6 million contract termination payment.
(2) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(3) Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

Revenue per operating day during the fourth quarter of 2020 was lower than the comparable quarter of 2019 due primarily to the receipt of a $17.6 million contract termination payment in 2019. Excluding this termination payment, fourth quarter revenue per operating day decreased approximately 15% on a year over year basis due to lower average pricing and the mix of equipment operating and segment EBITDA decreased by approximately 26%. Despite the year over year decline in revenue and EBITDA and excluding the termination payment received in 2019, the quarterly segment EBITDA margin increased from 20% in 2019 to 27% in 2020 as a result of cost management efforts and the receipt of COVID assistance. Fourth quarter operating days in Australia were negatively impacted with two rigs having been removed from service in the third quarter of 2020 for recertifications and upgrades. Both rigs have been contracted, with one rig scheduled to return to service in the second quarter and the second in the third quarter of 2021.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

  Three months ended December 31   Year ended December 31
  2020   2019       2020   2019    
               
Revenue $ 6,975   $ 15,907   (56 %)   $ 34,529   $ 65,446   (47 %)
EBITDA (1) $ 2,198   $ 2,019   9 %   $ 9,473   $ 9,548   (1 %)
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 9,361   $ 11,554   (19 %)   $ 40,642   $ 38,607   5 %
Pieces of rental equipment   10,650     10,590   1 %     10,650     10,590   1 %
Canada   9,710     9,710   -       9,710     9,710   -  
United States   940     880   7 %     940     880   7 %
Rental equipment utilization, %   7 %   13 % (46 %)     8 %   16 % (50 %)
Canada   6 %   10 % (40 %)     7 %   14 % (50 %)
United States   13 %   42 % (69 %)     19 %   38 % (50 %)
Trucks   87     87   -       87     87   -  

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Fourth quarter revenue in the RTS segment was 56% lower in 2020 as compared to 2019 due to a substantial decrease in equipment utilization, particularly in the United States. Despite this substantial decline in revenue, fourth quarter segment EBITDA increased by 9% on a year over year basis and the segment EBITDA margin increased by 146% from 13% in 2019 to 32% in 2020. The improvement in EBITDA margins is a result of efforts to right-size this segment’s operating infrastructure in response to prolonged reduced industry activity levels in Canada and the receipt of COVID relief funds. In addition, a substantial portion of the heavy truck fleet was taken out of service during 2020 to reduce operating costs and equipment wear and tear until such time as North American industry conditions warrant placing such units back into service.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

  Three months ended December 31   Year ended December 31
  2020   2019       2020   2019    
               
Revenue $ 32,767   $ 40,666   (19 %)    $ 136,005   $ 366,738   (63 %)
EBITDA (1) $ 5,068   $ 4,155   22 %   $ 21,906   $ 38,779   (44 %)
Sales backlog at period end, $ millions $ 43.9   $ 48.6   (10 %)   $ 43.9   $ 48.6   (10 %)
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end   23,700     34,800   (32 %)     23,700     34,800   (32 %)
Rental equipment utilization (2)   45 %   72 % (38 %)     61 %   69 % (12 %)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year decrease in the CPS segment’s fourth quarter revenue was due primarily to a decrease in fabrication bookings over the past year and lower rental fleet utilization. Rental utilization was negatively impacted with the return of 6,500 horsepower of rental compression during the fourth quarter of 2020 following the bankruptcy of a United States customer. Cost control measures and the receipt of COVID relief funds contributed to a 52% year over year increase in the quarterly segment EBITDA margin which in turn resulted in a 22% increase in 2020 fourth quarter segment EBITDA relative to 2019. The fabrication sales backlog increased by $6.9 million, or 19%, from September 30, 2020 as the conversion rate of quoting activity to sales orders saw a modest increase during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Well Servicing (“WS”)

  Three months ended December 31   Year ended December 31
  2020   2019       2020   2019    
               
Revenue $ 20,442   $ 35,239   (42 %)   $ 98,555   $ 138,346   (29 %)
EBITDA (1) $ 7,055   $ 8,273   (15 %)   $ 28,126   $ 31,350   (10 %)
Revenue per service hour, dollars $ 840   $ 836   1 %   $ 869   $ 875   (1 %)
Service Hours (2)   24,333     42,175   (42 %)     113,428     158,142   (28 %)
Canada   13,042     18,387   (29 %)     42,011     66,995   (37 %)
United States   1,837     4,716   (61 %)     10,734     17,961   (40 %)
Australia   9,454     19,072   (50 %)     60,683     73,186   (17 %)
Utilization, % (3)   25 %   41 % (39 %)     26 %   38 % (32 %)
Canada   25 %   35 % (29 %)     20 %   32 % (38 %)
United States   14 %   37 % (62 %)     21 %   35 % (40 %)
Australia   36 %   72 % (50 %)     58 %   70 % (17 %)
Rigs   83     83   -       83     83   -  
Canada   57     57   -       57     57   -  
United States   14     14   -       14     14   -  
Australia   12     12   -       12     12   -  

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

WS segment revenue decreased in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to 2019 as a result of lower activity levels in all geographic regions. North American results were impacted by challenging market conditions following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March of 2020 while activity in Australia began to moderate in the third quarter of 2020 and remained lower through to the end of 2020. Cost management and the receipt of COVID relief funds contributed to a 47% year over year increase in fourth quarter segment EBITDA margin that mitigated the decline in EBITDA.

Corporate

With the implementation of additional procedures and safeguards, the Company maintained continuous operations in all jurisdictions throughout 2020. Despite the additional health and safety challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and a substantial decline in total hours worked, Total Energy achieved the lowest annual consolidated total recordable injury frequency (TRIF) rate in its 24-year history.

Significant measures were taken during 2020 to protect the financial strength and liquidity of the Company in the face of a historic decline in North American oil and natural gas drilling and completion activity. As a result, Total Energy was able to generate substantial free cash flow despite a 52% decrease in annual consolidated revenue. Cash from operating activities after changes in working capital was $86.1 million for 2020. After funding $13.5 million of net capital expenditures, $10.3 million of interest expense, $8.3 million of lease liability obligations and $2.7 million of dividends that were declared in 2019, the remaining $51.3 million of free cash flow was directed primarily towards the repayment of bank debt, which was reduced by $44.8 million, or 16%, during the year. The Company’s year-end cash position increased by 16%, or $3.1 million, compared to December 31, 2019.

Total Energy exited 2020 with $138.9 million of positive working capital (including $23.0 million of cash) and $85 million was available on the Company’s $255 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at December 31, 2020 was 2.72%.

Outlook

The COVID-19 pandemic and consequential historic decline in global economic activity resulted in extremely difficult industry conditions during 2020. While oil and natural gas prices have recovered substantially over the past several months, producers remain cautious and North American activity levels remain low by historical measures. As such, Total Energy remains focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, the disciplined deployment of capital and the repayment of bank debt.   Subsequent to December 31, 2020, the amount drawn on the Company’s revolving credit facilities has been further reduced by $10 million to $160 million, resulting in $95 million of currently undrawn and available credit.

Total Energy’s Well Servicing segment has seen an increase in Canadian activity levels in 2021, driven in part by an increase in well abandonment activity as funding from the Government of Canada’s $1.7 billion well abandonment program began to accelerate in late 2020.

During the third quarter of 2020, two drilling rigs were removed from service in Australia for required recertifications. The first rig is expected to be completed and commence operations in April 2021.   The second drilling rig has recently been contracted and requires $2.0 million of additional upgrades. This rig is expected to commence operations in July 2021.

Demand for compression equipment has also begun to slowly recover as evidenced by the modest increase in the fabrication sales backlog during the fourth quarter of 2020 that has continued into 2021 with improving fundamentals for North American natural gas. The Board of Directors of Total Energy has approved a $2.5 million increase to the 2021 capital budget for compression rental fleet additions. Including the second Australian rig upgrade, Total Energy’s 2021 capital expenditure budget now stands at $13.6 million plus $1.1 million of capital expenditure commitments that have been carried forward from 2020. Total Energy expects to finance its 2021 capital expenditure budget with cash on hand and cashflow from operations.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on March 12, 2021 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until April 12, 2021 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 6086).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months and the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 is attached to this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the 2020 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and reproduced in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report.


Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

      December 31,   December 31,
        2020       2019  
      (audited)   (audited)
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents     $ 22,996     $ 19,873  
Accounts receivable       73,373       113,934  
Inventory       95,586       105,672  
Prepaid expenses and deposits       6,876       10,878  
Income taxes receivable       1,287       4,403  
Current portion of finance lease asset       566       664  
        200,684       255,424  
           
Property, plant and equipment       636,996       730,435  
Income taxes receivable       7,070       7,070  
Deferred income tax asset       57       -  
Lease asset       719       179  
Goodwill       4,053       4,053  
      $ 849,579     $ 997,161  
           
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     $ 46,410     $ 95,742  
Deferred revenue       6,365       3,883  
Dividends payable       -       2,710  
Current portion of lease liabilities       6,417       8,270  
Current portion of long-term debt       2,552       41,585  
        61,744       152,190  
           
Long-term debt       230,517       236,278  
           
Lease liabilities       8,420       12,170  
           
Deferred income tax liability       37,911       53,381  
           
Shareholders' equity:          
Share capital       284,077       284,510  
Contributed surplus       4,966       7,528  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss       (18,736 )     (16,722 )
Non-controlling interest       629       (236 )
Retained earnings       240,051       268,062  
        510,987       543,142  
           
      $ 849,579     $ 997,161  


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

  Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited)
         
Revenue $ 83,472   $ 151,500   $ 365,750   $ 757,398  
         
Cost of services   59,107     102,212     266,720     597,336  
Selling, general and administration   5,277     11,778     27,309     49,393  
Other expense (income)   844     2,070     (5,969 )   3,928  
Share-based compensation   176     199     866     1,499  
Depreciation   22,081     20,773     113,363     88,440  
Operating income (loss)   (4,013 )   14,468     (36,539 )   16,802  
         
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   1,478     564     4,380     2,437  
Finance costs, net   (2,283 )   (3,233 )   (10,346 )   (12,938 )
Net income (loss) before income taxes   (4,818 )   11,799     (42,505 )   6,301  
         
Current income tax expense (recovery)   768     (235 )   3,075     (161 )
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)   (3,854 )   3,441     (15,125 )   (3,629 )
Total income tax expense (recovery)   (3,086 )   3,206     (12,050 )   (3,790 )
         
Net income (loss)   (1,732 ) $ 8,593   $ (30,455 ) $ 10,091  
         
Net income (loss) attributable to:        
Shareholders of the Company $ (1,739 ) $ 8,523   $ (30,450 ) $ 10,527  
Non-controlling interest   7   $ 70   $ (5 ) $ (436 )
         
Income (loss) per share:        
Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.19   $ (0.68 ) $ 0.23  


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

  Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31
    2020     2019   2020     2019  
Net income (loss) $ (1,732 ) $ 8,593 $ (30,455 ) $ 10,091  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI):        
Foreign currency translation adjustment   (5,052 )   19   (2,416 )   (10,626 )
Deferred tax effect   528     15   402     (776 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss)           (4,524 )   34   (2,014 )   (11,402 )
Total comprehensive income (loss) $         (6,256 ) $ 8,627 $ (32,469 ) $ (1,311 )
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:        
Shareholders of the Company $ (6,263 ) $ 8,557 $ (32,464 ) $ (875 )
Non-controlling interest $ 7   $ 70 $          (5 ) $ (436 )


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited)
Cash provided by (used in):        
         
Operations:        
Net (loss) income for the period $     (1,732 ) $    8,593   $ (30,455 ) $ 10,091  
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:        
Depreciation   22,081     20,773     113,363     88,440  
Share-based compensation   176     199     866     1,499  
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment   (1,478 )   (564 )   (4,380 )   (2,437 )
Finance costs   2,283     3,234     10,346     12,257  
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currencies translation   903     2,025     (5,910 )   2,610  
Current income tax expense (recovery)   768     (235 )   3,075     (161 )
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)   (3,854 )   3,441     (15,125 )   (3,629 )
Income taxes recovered (paid)   (716 )   (570 )   1,657     3,057  
Cashflow   18,431     36,896     73,437     111,727  
Changes in non-cash working capital items:        
Accounts receivable   (3,569 )   21,559     41,129     39,641  
Inventory   6,522     (22,614 )   10,086     (20,929 )
Prepaid expenses and deposits   (3,506 )   2,179     2,386     9,306  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   3,192     4,222     (43,398 )   (34,554 )
Onerous leases   -     -     -     1,297  
Deferred revenue   (1,844 )   (1,697 )   2,482     (33,433 )
    19,226     40,545     86,122     73,055  
Investments:        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (4,606 )   (9,013 )   (16,904 )   (49,313 )
Acquisition of non-controlling interest   -     -     -     (128 )
Proceeds on sale of other assets   -     -     -     682  
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment   468     1,573     5,936     8,422  
Changes in non-cash working capital items   238     92     (2,570 )   1,128  
    (3,900 )   (7,348 )   (13,538 )   (39,209 )
Financing:        
Advances under long-term debt   -     5,000     29,796     15,000  
Repayment of long-term debt   (10,626 )   (8,759 )   (74,590 )   (22,912 )
Repayment of lease liabilities   (1,912 )   (1,881 )   (8,266 )   (7,164 )
Partnership distributions to non-controlling interests   -     (691 )   (125 )   (1,241 )
Payment of dividends   -     (2,721 )   (2,710 )   (10,949 )
Repurchase of common shares   -     (1,074 )   (427 )   (5,346 )
Interest paid   (4,645 )   (3,198 )   (13,139 )   (12,001 )
    (17,183 )   (13,324 )   (69,461 )   (44,613 )
Change in cash and cash equivalents   (1,857 )   19,873     3,123     (10,767 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   24,853     -     19,873     30,640  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 22,996   $ 19,873   $ 22,996   $ 19,873  
         

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services in the oil and natural gas industry through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in drilling, completion and production operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and oil and natural gas process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing   (1)    
  Services Services Services      
Revenue $ 23,288   $ 6,975   $ 32,767   $ 20,442   $ -   $ 83,472  
Cost of services   16,006     4,062     26,516     12,523     -     59,107  
Selling, general and administration   1,068     868     1,263     875     1,203     5,277  
Other expense   -     -     -     -     844     844  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     176     176  
Depreciation (3)   9,822     5,651     2,481     3,957     170     22,081  
Operating income (loss)   (3,608 )   (3,606 )   2,507     3,087     (2,393 )   (4,013 )
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   61     153     80     11     1,173     1,478  
Finance costs   (32 )   (36 )   (85 )   (6 )   (2,124 )   (2,283 )
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   (3,579 )   (3,489 )   2,502     3,092     (3,344 )   (4,818 )
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   319,075     199,793     215,533     104,743     10,435     849,579  
Total liabilities   56,557     11,022     29,229     5,899     235,885     338,592  
Capital expenditures   2,163     167     988     1,288     -     4,606  


  Canada United States Australia Other Total
Revenue $     46,821 $ 18,896 $    17,755 $ - $ 83,472
Non-current assets (4)   419,332   155,175   67,261   -   641,768


As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing   (1)    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 59,688   $ 15,907   $ 40,666   $ 35,239   $ -   $ 151,500  
Cost of services   31,582     10,955     34,408     25,267     -     102,212  
Selling, general and administration   2,206     3,275     2,143     1,726     2,428     11,778  
Other expense   -     -     -     -     2,070     2,070  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     199     199  
Depreciation (2)   8,086     6,173     2,176     4,080     258     20,773  
Operating income (loss)   17,814     (4,496 )   1,939     4,166     (4,955 )   14,468  
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment   176     342     40     27     (21 )   564  
Finance costs   (71 )   (31 )   (107 )   (9 )   (3,015 )   (3,233 )
Net income (loss) before income taxes   17,919     (4,185 )   1,872     4,184     (7,991 )   11,799  
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   392,832     233,124     222,820     119,823     28,562     997,161  
Total liabilities   75,670     26,515     56,547     8,104     287,183     454,019  
Capital expenditures   3,405     2,209     2,720     679     -     9,013  


  Canada United States Australia Other Total
Revenue $ 72,042 $ 47,174 $ 32,564 $ (280 ) $ 151,500
Non-current assets (4)   490,960   173,779   69,928   -     734,667


As at and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing   (1)    
  Services Services Services      
Revenue $       96,661   $      34,529   $      136,005   $    98,555   $                 -   $      365,750  
Cost of services   72,388     20,429     108,197     65,706     -     266,720  
Selling, general and administration   5,900     5,692     6,474     4,750     4,493     27,309  
Other income   -     -     -     -     (5,969 )   (5,969 )
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     866     866  
Depreciation (3)   64,297     23,493     9,603     15,241     729     113,363  
Operating income (loss)   (45,924 )   (15,085 )   11,731     12,858     (119 )   (36,539 )
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   1,126     1,065     572     27     1,590     4,380  
Finance costs   (161 )   (93 )   (374 )   (31 )   (9,687 )   (10,346 )
Net income (loss) before income taxes   (44,959 )   (14,113 )   11,929     12,854     (8,216 )   (42,505 )
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   319,075     199,793     215,533     104,743     10,435     849,579  
Total liabilities   56,557     11,022     29,229     5,899     235,885     338,592  
Capital expenditures   4,703     1,024     7,922     3,243     12     16,904  


  Canada United States Australia Other Total
Revenue $ 177,519 $ 84,294 $ 103,884 $ 53 $ 365,750
Non-current assets (4)   419,332   155,175   67,261   -   641,768


As at and for the year ended December 31, 2019 (audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing   (1)    
  Services Services Services      
Revenue $ 186,868   $ 65,446   $ 366,738   $ 138,346   $ -   $ 757,398  
Cost of services   135,999     42,764     318,267     100,306     -     597,336  
Selling, general and administration   8,599     14,581     11,299     6,759     8,155     49,393  
Other expense   -     -     -     -     3,928     3,928  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     1,499     1,499  
Depreciation(2)   32,478     29,512     9,303     16,537     610     88,440  
Operating income (loss)   9,792     (21,411 )   27,869     14,744     (14,192 )   16,802  
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment   (882 )   1,447     1,607     69     196     2,437  
Finance costs   (345 )   (138 )   (427 )   (29 )   (11,999 )   (12,938 )
Net income (loss) before income taxes   8,565     (20,102 )   29,049     14,784     (25,995 )   6,301  
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   392,832     233,124     222,820     119,823     28,562     997,161  
Total liabilities   75,670     26,515     56,547     8,104     287,183     454,019  
Capital expenditures   10,168     19,420     14,312     4,929     484     49,313  


  Canada United States Australia Other Total
Revenue $ 308,274 $ 289,012 $ 152,736 $ 7,376 $ 757,398
Non-current assets (4)   490,960   173,779   69,928   -   734,667

(1)  Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2)  Effective July 1, 2019 the Company changed certain estimates relating to the useful life and residual value of equipment in the Rental and Transportation Services segment. See note 10 to the 2020 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details.
(3)  Effective April 1, 2020 the Company changed certain estimates relating to the useful life and residual value of equipment in the Contract Drilling Services segment. See note 10 to the 2020 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details.
(4)  Includes property, plant and equipment, leased assets and goodwill.

Total Energy Services Inc. is a growth oriented energy services corporation involved in contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services, the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and oil and natural gas process equipment and well servicing. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1)   EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income, EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

(2)   Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.

(3)   Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets.

(4)   Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 16 to the Company’s 2020 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at www.sedar.com) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2020 Results CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2020. Financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...