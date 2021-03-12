 

DISTRIBUTION OF AN AMOUNT OF 0.46 EUROS PER SHARE

The Board of Directors of Rexel has decided to submit to the Shareholders’ Meeting of Rexel to be held on April 22, 2021, the payment of an amount of 0.46 euros per share, by deduction from the issue premium.

The right to this distribution shall be detached from the share on April 29, 2021. The distribution shall be paid on May 3, 2021.


ABOUT REXEL GROUP


Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 25 countries, with more than 24,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €12.6 billion in 2020.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, STOXX Global ESG Environmental Leaders, 2021 Global 100 Index, S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021, in recognition of its performance in terms of corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is rated A- in the 2020 CDP Climate Change assessment and ranked in the 2020 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard.


For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en

CONTACTS


FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS                                                                                                  

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92 tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

                                                                                             

Attachment




