 

Dovre Group awarded a frame agreement with Gassnova

Dovre Group Plc                            Press Release                      March 15, 2021 at 1.30 pm

Dovre Group awarded a frame agreement with Gassnova


Dovre Group Consulting has been awarded a non-exclusive frame agreement with Gassnova to supply project management specialists of all technical and commercial disciplines for Longship CCS, Europe’s first industrial-scale project for carbon capture and storage. The agreement started in February with a duration of two years with an option for two additional years.


«This contract confirms our position as a recognized supplier of project management specialist for one of the largest green technology development projects in Europe», says Stein Berntsen, Head of Dovre Group Consulting.

Dovre Group have supported Gassnova also previously for this project through earlier frame agreements.

For further information, please contact:

DOVRE GROUP PLC
Arve Jensen
CEO
Tel. +47 90 60 78 11
Arve.jensen@dovregroup.com
www.dovregroup.com


Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 650 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com.

Gassnova SF was established by the Norwegian authorities in 2005 to further the development of technologies and knowledge related to carbon capture and storage (CCS) and serve as the adviser to the government on this issue. Gassnova is tasked with administrating the research and financing program, CLIMIT, and with ensuring the testing and developing of CCS technologies at the Technology Centre Mongstad (TCM). Both CLIMIT and TCM are central elements in the work to realize Europe’s first industrial-scale project for carbon capture and storage, now named Longship CCS. Website: www.gassnova.no


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com




